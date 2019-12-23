Problem with table or color tag

Hi,
I have written the following code on Php. i am using nginx server.
`
<?php
function useColor(){
static $colorValue;
if($colorValue == "#00FF00"){
$colorValue= "#CCFFCC";
}
else{
$colorValue = "#00FF00";
}
return ($colorValue);
}
print("<TABLE width=\"300\">\n");
for($count =0; $count <10; $count++) {
$rowColor = useColor();
print ("<TR><TD BGCOLOR=\ "$rowColor\">");
print("Row number $count</TD></TR>\n");
}
print("</TABLE>\n");
?>
I am not any output when I execute this program on the browser.
My error.log file shows an old dated error related to this file (color_book49.php:
2019/09/15 23:56:33 [error] 1167#1167: *8 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘300’ (T_LNUMBER) in /var/www/html/color_book49.php on line 13” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “GET /color_book49.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”
Some body plEASE GUIDE ME HOW TO FIX THIS ERROR.