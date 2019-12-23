Problem with table or color tag

Hi,

I have written the following code on Php. i am using nginx server.

`

<?php function useColor(){ static $colorValue; if($colorValue == "#00FF00"){ $colorValue= "#CCFFCC"; } else{ $colorValue = "#00FF00"; } return ($colorValue); } print("<TABLE width=\"300\">

"); for($count =0; $count <10; $count++) { $rowColor = useColor(); print ("<TR><TD BGCOLOR=\ "$rowColor\">"); print("Row number $count</TD></TR>

"); } print("</TABLE>

"); ?>

I am not any output when I execute this program on the browser.

My error.log file shows an old dated error related to this file (color_book49.php:

2019/09/15 23:56:33 [error] 1167#1167: *8 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘300’ (T_LNUMBER) in /var/www/html/color_book49.php on line 13” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “GET /color_book49.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”

Some body plEASE GUIDE ME HOW TO FIX THIS ERROR.