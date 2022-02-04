Problem with Peerjs of nodejs for a Peer to Peer Video chat

Greetings to JS and Node.js Gods here

We are working to offer our members a free Peer-to-Peer WebRTC node.js based Video chat.

And we are having problem with the Peerjs part of this code.

To be exact we are following the instructions here for creating this Peer-to-Peer Video chat:

We got it working Ok from connecting to Node.js server and obtaining socket.id to getting our local Video feed as you can see here:

However when we add the peerjs part to the client side code, as in here:

from steps here: https://peerjs.com/

Then we get Error: Uncaught ReferenceError: Peer is not defined

Can you let us know what we need to do to fix this Error?

Notes:

1- Above pages to this Peer-to-Peer Video chat are the development pages, so the CSS stuff is not pretty, and room id is hard coded.

Please ignore that. The real public version will be much better looking. And pages (rooms) will be dynamically created for each member, etc.

2- We already offer our members free node.js based Text chat, as you can see here:

so we are pretty solid and experienced when it comes to node.js stuff and live chat related stuff

Thanks