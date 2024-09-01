Problem with items with same name

I have a mysql bibliographical table, with author family name, author given name, title etc…
When there are two authors with the same family name (but different given name) they are merged in one author.
The code I use is

    $sql = $pdo->query("
    SELECT a.autore, a.autore_nome, b.autore, b.autore_nome, b.imagelink, b.titolo, b.sigla as 'data SUBSTRING(data,1,4)', b.edizione, b.luogo, b.data, b.trad_titolo, b.trad_edizione, b.trad_luogo, b.trad_data, b.rivista, b.num, b.pagg, b.keywords, b.ambito, b.reperibilita, b.scheda
    FROM bibliografie__autori a
    INNER JOIN bibliografie b
    WHERE a.autore = b.autore AND a.autore_nome = b.autore_nome
    ORDER BY a.autore, b.data
    ");

In Italian, my language, autore is author (I use it as family name), and autore_nome is author given name.

Where the above query is wrong?

I think it is more that the database structure is wrong.
You are duplicating the author names in both tables. The names should be in the bibliografie__autori table only. The bibliografie table should reference the author by its unique ID from the author table.

The query may then look something like:-

    SELECT a.autore, a.autore_nome, b.imagelink, b.titolo, b.sigla as 'data SUBSTRING(data,1,4)', b.edizione, b.luogo, b.data, b.trad_titolo, b.trad_edizione, b.trad_luogo, b.trad_data, b.rivista, b.num, b.pagg, b.keywords, b.ambito, b.reperibilita, b.scheda
    FROM bibliografie__autori a
    INNER JOIN bibliografie b
    WHERE a.autore_id = b.autore_id
    ORDER BY a.autore, b.data