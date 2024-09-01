Problem with items with same name

I have a mysql bibliographical table, with author family name, author given name, title etc…

When there are two authors with the same family name (but different given name) they are merged in one author.

The code I use is

$sql = $pdo->query(" SELECT a.autore, a.autore_nome, b.autore, b.autore_nome, b.imagelink, b.titolo, b.sigla as 'data SUBSTRING(data,1,4)', b.edizione, b.luogo, b.data, b.trad_titolo, b.trad_edizione, b.trad_luogo, b.trad_data, b.rivista, b.num, b.pagg, b.keywords, b.ambito, b.reperibilita, b.scheda FROM bibliografie__autori a INNER JOIN bibliografie b WHERE a.autore = b.autore AND a.autore_nome = b.autore_nome ORDER BY a.autore, b.data ");

In Italian, my language, autore is author (I use it as family name), and autore_nome is author given name.

Where the above query is wrong?