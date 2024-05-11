Problem with getting grid containers to stay put ( they expand or move to the left when filled)

I am having problems with getting a container to stay as I have set them.

I have also tried various text-wraps without success.

I have tried all sorts of stuf in an attempt to sort this mproblem out. I discovered that is easier to ride a motorbike with chocolate handlebars in the desert!

The problem occurs when text needs to be wrapped. I’m not sure if it’s becuase the text is part of a UL list. (hopefully, i’ve been able to attach 2 screen prints.

one shows the set up how it should be, The other with the added text.

is there a way to fix this?

CSS code

grid-container3 { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 50% 50%; grid-column-gap: 20px; /* background-color: (255,90,205,0.1); */ width: 50% 50%; padding: 10px; place-items: center; box-shadow: 5px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); } .grid-item4 { font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif; font-size: 1.00rem; place-items:center; text-wrap:stable; }

HTML Code

<div class="grid-container2"> <div class="grid-item3"> <div class="herobox1"> <h2> Book by 31st May 2024 and Get a 15% Discount</h2> <img src="hop-mad.jpg"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="grid-container3"> <div class="grid-item4"> <h3>Energy Performance Certificate - EPC</h3> <p><b>Some reasons as to why you need an EPC:</b> </p> <ul> <li>For selling Sell your home or a domestic property</li> <li>For renting out a domestic property</li> <li>For renewing or updating your existing certificate</li> <li>For finding out how to reduce your carbon footprint</li> <li>For a Trustmark Gaurantee for the efficiency of the <br>energy saving schemes recommended inyour EPC</li> </ul> </div>

In this print: I have used text wrap but it has pushed the grid to the left.



in this view: I have used a

. It has kept the grids in place but the text is much narrower than 50% (width of a grid). It does slightly stick out to the right as well.

