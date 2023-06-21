Problem with $_GET method

PHP
,
1

Hello i have a strange problem with $_GET method, i created the method with this code in JS :

function qget () {

  var data = new URLSearchParams();
  var DateStart  = Digit.join("");
  //DateStart = DateStart.substr(2, 3);
  data.append("Dates",DateStart);
  data.append("Intervalle", Intervalle);
  data.append("Base", DB);
  data.append("Checkboxes",Boxes);
  // (B) URL + REDIRECT
  var url = "index.php?" + data.toString();
  location.href = url;
}

and i have this result on the navigation bar :

Capture d’écran 21-06-2023 21.17.22
Capture d’écran 21-06-2023 21.17.221329×37 4.41 KB

So i have all my variable names and values then i have the following code to load the values :

if(isset($_GET["Base"])) {$DB = $_GET["Base"];} // get Date from HTTP GET
else {$DB="Locale";}	

$Intervalle = !empty( $_GET['Intervalle'] ) ? intval( $_GET['Intervalle'] ) : 30;

if(isset($_GET["Checkboxes"])) {$Checkboxes = $_GET["Checkboxes"];} 
else {$Checkboxes="checkboxAcheckboxBcheckboxC";}//Choose A,B,C by defaut

So the result is working with variable name $Intervalle and $Base but not with $Checkboxes, it’s always passing to the else choice as it didn’t find the variable $Checkboxes. If someone can understand why ? Thanks