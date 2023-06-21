Hello i have a strange problem with $_GET method, i created the method with this code in JS :

function qget () { var data = new URLSearchParams(); var DateStart = Digit.join(""); //DateStart = DateStart.substr(2, 3); data.append("Dates",DateStart); data.append("Intervalle", Intervalle); data.append("Base", DB); data.append("Checkboxes",Boxes); // (B) URL + REDIRECT var url = "index.php?" + data.toString(); location.href = url; }

if(isset($_GET["Base"])) {$DB = $_GET["Base"];} // get Date from HTTP GET else {$DB="Locale";} $Intervalle = !empty( $_GET['Intervalle'] ) ? intval( $_GET['Intervalle'] ) : 30; if(isset($_GET["Checkboxes"])) {$Checkboxes = $_GET["Checkboxes"];} else {$Checkboxes="checkboxAcheckboxBcheckboxC";}//Choose A,B,C by defaut

So i have all my variable names and values then i have the following code to load the values :

So the result is working with variable name $Intervalle and $Base but not with $Checkboxes, it’s always passing to the else choice as it didn’t find the variable $Checkboxes. If someone can understand why ? Thanks