I have a large json file (that verifies as good when I checked). But when I try to access the string with JSON.parse() it gives me an error because of the “\r” escaped character in it. I have read everywhere that this is the way to include special characters and the json string verifies as ok. If I remove the \r from the example below it runs, with the \r included it fails.

<script> var txt = '{"name":"\rJohn", "age":30}' var obj = JSON.parse(txt); alert(obj.name + ", " + obj.age); </script>