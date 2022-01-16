Problem with CSS backgrounds

I’m having a super annoying problem with my CSS, and yes I’m a beginner so I have no idea what the problem is. I can’t find anything online about it. I’d appreciate any help.

Here is my code:

html{

background: url(“bgplswork.jpg”);

background-repeat: no-repeat;

background-position: center;

background-size: cover;

background-attachment: fixed;

}

I know I can just use an image link, but then the image won’t be as high quality.

The bgplswork.jpg is stored in the same folder as the html and CSS sheet, I don’t see why it’s not working.