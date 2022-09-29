Problem between local and uploads of a server and its web application

I have a problem :

Locally my form is sent, I receive the answer by email without worries:

{status: 201, info: {…}}

FormContact.js:31 Email envoyé

On the other hand, the posting on Cpanel went well, the node js server starts perfectly, the site is reactjs is functional, but the contact form no longer works.

Error in console on the online website:

POST http://chloe-sadry.fr/register 404 (Not Found)

Uncaught (in promise) SyntaxError: Unexpected token ‘<’, "<!DOCTYPE "… is not valid JSON

how are my files arranged , here I noted the folders in bold and the files inside each folder in italic. I did not note all the files but only the relevant ones:

client :

__build

__public :

_____.htaccess

_____index.html

__src :

_____FormContact.js

server :

__config :

_____index.js

__routes :

_____router.js

__.env

__server.js

FILES’S CLIENT IN ORDER :

.htaccess :

<IfModule mod_rewrite.c> RewriteEngine On RewriteBase / RewriteRule ^index\.html$ - [L] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-l RewriteRule . /index.html [L] </IfModule>

FormContact.js :

import React, { useState } from 'react'; const FormContact = () => { const [email, setEmail] = useState("") const [fullName, setFullName] = useState(''); const [message, setMessage] = useState(''); const sendEmail = async(e)=>{ e.preventDefault() const res = await fetch("/register",{ method : "POST", headers : { "Content-Type":"application/json" }, body:JSON.stringify({ fullName, email, message }) }); const data = await res.json(); console.log(data); if(data.status === 401 || !data){ console.log("error") }else{ console.log("Email envoyé"); setFullName("") setEmail("") setMessage("") } } return ( <> <div className='form-contact'> <form> <label>Prénom / Nom</label> <input value={fullName} onChange={(e) => setFullName(e.target.value)} required type="text" placeholder="Prénom Nom" className="fullname" /> <label htmlFor="email">Enter your email :</label> <input type="email" placeholder="E-mail" value={email} onChange={(e)=>setEmail(e.target.value)} required/> <label>Message</label> <textarea required placeholder="Comment puis je vous aider ?" rows={3} className="message" value={message} onChange={(e) => setMessage(e.target.value)} /> <input type="submit" value="Envoyer" onClick={sendEmail}/> </form> </div> </> ); }; export default FormContact;

packages.json :

{ "name": "my_retro_website", "version": "0.1.0", "private": true, "homepage": "http://chloe-sadry.fr", "proxy": "http://localhost:8006", "dependencies": { "@testing-library/jest-dom": "^5.16.5", "@testing-library/react": "^13.4.0", "@testing-library/user-event": "^13.5.0", "axios": "^0.27.2", "react": "^18.2.0", "react-dom": "^18.2.0", "react-icons": "^4.4.0", "react-scripts": "5.0.1", "react-toastify": "^9.0.8", "web-vitals": "^2.1.4" }, "scripts": { "start": "react-scripts start", "build": "react-scripts build", "test": "react-scripts test", "eject": "react-scripts eject", "deploy": "gh-pages -d build" }, "eslintConfig": { "extends": [ "react-app", "react-app/jest" ] }, "browserslist": { "production": [ ">0.2%", "not dead", "not op_mini all" ], "development": [ "last 1 chrome version", "last 1 firefox version", "last 1 safari version" ] }, "devDependencies": { "gh-pages": "^4.0.0" } }

FILES’S SERVER IN ORDER :

index.js IN config’s case :

module.exports = { port: process.env.PORT, local_client_app: process.env.LOCAL_CLIENT_APP, remote_client_app: process.env.REMOTE_CLIENT_APP, allowedDomains: ( process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? [ process.env.REMOTE_CLIENT_APP, process.env.REMOTE_SERVER_API ] : [ process.env.LOCAL_CLIENT_APP, process.env.LOCAL_SERVER_API ]) };

routers.js IN “routes”'s case :

const express = require("express"); const router = new express.Router(); const nodemailer = require("nodemailer"); router.post("/register",(req,res)=>{ try { const { fullName,email,message} = req.body const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({ service:"gmail", auth:{ user:process.env.EMAIL, pass:process.env.PASSWORD } }); const mailOptions = { from : process.env.EMAIL, to : process.env.EMAIL, subject : "send email success", html : `<p>FullName: <b>${fullName}</b></p> <p>Email: <b>${email}</b></p> <p>Message: <i>${message}</i></p>` }; transporter.sendMail(mailOptions,(error,info)=>{ if (error) { console.log("Erreur", error) }else{ console.log("Email envoyé" + info.response); res.status(201).json({status:201,info}) } }) } catch (error) { res.status(201).json({status:401,error}) } }); module.exports = router;

.env files :

I changed the email and the password to avoid any problem for my account…

EMAIL = XXXXXX PASSWORD = XXXXXX PORT=8006 HOST=localhost LOCAL_CLIENT_APP= http://localhost:3000 REMOTE_CLIENT_APP=http://chloe-sadry.fr LOCAL_SERVER_API=http://localhost:8006 REMOTE_SERVER_API=https://api.chloe-sadry.fr

server.js :

require("dotenv").config(); const express = require("express"); const app = express(); const router = require("./routes/router"); const cors = require("cors") const helmet = require("helmet"); const compression = require("compression"); const config = require("./config"); const http = require("http"); const server = http.createServer(app); const {port, allowedDomains} = config; app.use(express.json()); app.use(cors({origin:allowedDomains, credentials : true})); app.use(router) app.use(helmet()) app.use(compression()) app.get("/",(req,res)=>{ res.send("server start") }) server.listen(port,()=>{ console.log(`server start at :${port}`) })

Do you have a clue about the problem please? Should I give you more info? Thanks for help !