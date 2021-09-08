Prevent svg from sliding off video player

When the YouTube video gets smaller, the svg starts sliding off it.

How do I prevent that from happening?

https://jsitor.com/H_sK8e2Bl

https://jsfiddle.net/48ontv29/

After you click on a play image, close the window smaller to see the home svg start sliding off it.

How do I keep the svg stuck to the YouTube video?

How it works is, after clicking the play svg it opens up where the svg on the YouTube player is visible.

When the YouTube Video gets smaller, the svg starts sliding off it.

How do I prevent that?

It starts out as this.



When the video gets smaller, this happens.



How do I prevent that from occurring?

I need to be using absolute here, right, or no?

.home { position: absolute; top: 200px; left: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; fill: green; cursor: pointer; }