Prevent svg from sliding off video player

When the YouTube video gets smaller, the svg starts sliding off it.
How do I prevent that from happening?
https://jsitor.com/H_sK8e2Bl
https://jsfiddle.net/48ontv29/
After you click on a play image, close the window smaller to see the home svg start sliding off it.
How do I keep the svg stuck to the YouTube video?
How it works is, after clicking the play svg it opens up where the svg on the YouTube player is visible.
I need to be using absolute here, right, or no?
.home {
position: absolute;
top: 200px;
left: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
fill: green;
cursor: pointer;
}
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
<svg class="home" width="100" height="100" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="green">
<g id="home">
<title>Home</title>
<path
d="M3 10.25V20C3 20.5523 3.44771 21 4 21H8.42857C8.98086 21 9.42857 20.5523 9.42857 20V13.2857H14.5714V20C14.5714 20.5523 15.0191 21 15.5714 21H20C20.5523 21 21 20.5523 21 20V10.25C21 9.93524 20.8518 9.63885 20.6 9.45L12 3L3.4 9.45C3.14819 9.63885 3 9.93524 3 10.25Z"
stroke="red" stroke-width="1.5" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"></path>
</g>
</svg>