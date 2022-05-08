Pretty URL Question for htaccess file

I am a beginner level coder and I am trying to learn about clean URLs and htaccess files.

I want to create a rule that will only execute if “/gallery” is contained within the URL to be linked, and will change:

www.mysite.com/index.php?targetDisplay=gallery&targetLine=product-line&targetSet=product-name

to

www.mysite.com/gallery/product-line/product-name

I have reviewed a few examples, but I’m still a little confused.

Would the following be the correct code?

RewriteRule ^gallery/([0-9a-zA-Z_-)/([0-9a-zA-Z_-)+) index.php?targetDisplay=gallery?targetLine=$1$title=$2 [NC, L]

Or does the name after the “^” symbol, have to match the site name (i.e. ^index and index.php ?)