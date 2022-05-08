Pretty URL Question for htaccess file

I am a beginner level coder and I am trying to learn about clean URLs and htaccess files.
I want to create a rule that will only execute if “/gallery” is contained within the URL to be linked, and will change:
www.mysite.com/index.php?targetDisplay=gallery&targetLine=product-line&targetSet=product-name
to
www.mysite.com/gallery/product-line/product-name
I have reviewed a few examples, but I’m still a little confused.
Would the following be the correct code?
RewriteRule ^gallery/([0-9a-zA-Z_-)/([0-9a-zA-Z_-)+) index.php?targetDisplay=gallery?targetLine=$1$title=$2 [NC, L]
Or does the name after the “^” symbol, have to match the site name (i.e. ^index and index.php ?)