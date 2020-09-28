preg_match - Validate url

Hi everyone, My name is dev. I am editing a php srcipt where in I have created an input field for unique url to submit in database. My validation is working but if the url is incorrect still entry is getting created in database without url. I don’t want to create the entry in the data base if the url is not correct. Could you please have look and suggest what’s wrong with the code…

<?php // create & execute SQL for custom field // inputs: // $dir_id = dir_id // $item_id = item_id // $item_class = item_class (regular, sponsored, premium) // returns true if CF updated/saved function do_custom_sql($dir_id, $item_id, $item_class, $old_id) { global $db_prefix, $tmp_spec, $lang, $config, $dir_info; $output = $err = array(); $ffolder = './../public/listing'; $ifolder = './../public/listing'; $tfolder = './../public/listing_thumb'; $output = array(); if ($old_id) { $old_val = sql_qquery("SELECT * FROM ".$db_prefix."listing_cf_value WHERE item_id='$old_id' LIMIT 1"); } sql_query("INSERT INTO ".$db_prefix."listing_cf_value SET item_id='$item_id'"); foreach ($dir_info[$dir_id]['cf_define'] as $row) { $key = 'cf_'.$row['idx']; if (empty($old_val[$key])) { $old = false; } else { $old = $old_val[$key]; } $val = post_param($key); switch ($row['cf_type']) { case 'varchar': case 'rating': case 'gmap': case 'textarea': case 'country': case 'url': if (preg_match("/(https?:\/\/)?t\.me\/([a-z]*\/)*([0-9]{6,200})*/", $val, $matches)) { } elseif (preg_match("/(https?:\/\/)?(chat\.)?whatsapp\.com\/([a-z]*\/)*([0-9]{6,200})*/", $val, $matches)) { } else { $val = false; } break; case 'tel': break; case 'date': $val = date_param('date_'.$key, 'post'); break; case 'time': $val = time_param('time_'.$key, 'post'); break; case 'video': // unfortunately, we can not store 'cleaned' youtube/vimeo URL, as cleaned URL will be marked as invalid by the following checker if (preg_match("/(https?:\/\/)?(www\.)?(player\.)?vimeo\.com\/([a-z]*\/)*([0-9]{6,11})[?]?.*/", $val, $matches)) { $video = true; } elseif (preg_match('~^(?:https?://)?(?:www[.])?(?:youtube[.]com/watch[?]v=|youtu[.]be/)([^&]{11})~x', $val, $matches)) { $video = true; } else { $video = false; } if (!$video) { $val = ''; } break; case 'img': if (!empty($_FILES[$key]['name']) && (!$config['demo_mode'])) { // upload image_optimizer($_FILES[$key]['tmp_name'], "$ifolder/".$_FILES[$key]['name'], $config['optimizer']); if (!empty($config['watermark_file'])) { image_watermark("$ifolder/".$_FILES[$key]['name'], './../public/image/'.$config['watermark_file']); } // create thumb image_optimizer($_FILES[$key]['tmp_name'], "$tfolder/".$_FILES[$key]['name'], $config['thumb_quality'], 'thumb'); unlink($_FILES[$key]['tmp_name']); $val = $_FILES[$key]['name']; } else { $val = $old; } // if no file uploaded, populate current $val with $old value. Otherwise, empty $val will be deleted! break; case 'file': if (!empty($_FILES[$key]['name']) && (!$config['demo_mode'])) { $s = upload_file($key, "$ffolder/".$_FILES[$key]['name'], true); if ($s['success']) { $val = $s[0]['filename']; } else { $val = $old; } } else { $val = $old; } break; case 'select': if ($val) { $selected = verify_selected($val, $row['cf_option']); if (!$selected) { $val = false; } else { $val = $selected; } } break; case 'multi': $val = checkbox_param($key, 'post', true); if ($val) { $selected = verify_selected($val, $row['cf_option']); $val = "\r

".implode("\r

", $selected)."\r

"; } break; case 'div': $val = 'foo'; break; default: die("Unknown custom field type: $row[cf_type]"); break; } if ($row['avail_to_'.$item_class]) { // add/edit cf val if (!empty($val)) { $output[] = "$key='$val'"; } else { // remove cf val $output[] = "$key=''"; if ($row['is_required']) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], "<ul><li>$row[cf_title] must be filled!</li></ul>")); } } } } $sql = implode(', ', $output); if ($sql) { sql_query("UPDATE ".$db_prefix."listing_cf_value SET $sql WHERE item_id='$item_id' LIMIT 1"); } return true; } require './user_init.php'; require './admin_func.php'; if (!$isLogin && !$config['ke']['guess_allow_submission']) { msg_die($lang['msg']['not_member']); } if ($isLogin) { AXSRF_check(); } $visual = post_param('visual'); $item_id = post_param('item_id'); $dir_id = post_param('dir_id'); $owner_email = post_param('owner_email'); $item_title = post_param('item_title'); $item_url = post_param('item_url'); $item_url_mask = post_param('item_url_mask'); $item_summary = post_param('item_summary'); $item_details = post_param('item_details'); $item_backlink_url = post_param('item_backlink_url'); // error checks $is_error = false; $err_msg = $optional_fields = ''; save_form('listing'); // - visual confirmation if (empty($visual) || qhash(strtolower($visual)) != qvc_value()) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], $lang['l_captcha_error'])); } // - dir exists? if (empty($dir_id)) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], 'FATAL ERROR! Dir_id not defined!')); } if (!array_key_exists($dir_id, $dir_info['structure'])) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], 'FATAL ERROR! Dir_id not defined!')); } // - dir rules get_dir_info($dir_id); $dir_inf = $dir_info[$dir_id]['dir_inf']; $dir_name = $dir_inf['dir_title']; // - validate entries if (empty($item_title) || empty($item_details)) { $err_msg .= '<li>'.$lang['l_title_details_err'].'</li>'; } if ($dir_inf['dir_url'] && empty($item_url)) { $err_msg .= '<li>'.$lang['l_url_err'].'</li>'; } if ($dir_inf['dir_backlink'] && empty($item_backlink_url)) { $err_msg .= '<li>'.$lang['l_backlink_err'].'</li>'; } if ($dir_inf['dir_summary'] && empty($item_summary)) { $err_msg .= '<li>'.$lang['l_summary_err'].'</li>'; } if (!empty($err_msg)) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], '<ul>'.$err_msg.'</ul>')); } // def $folder = $config['abs_path'].'/public/listing'; $tolder = $config['abs_path'].'/public/listing_thumb'; // mode if (!$item_id) { $mode = 'new'; } else { $mode = 'edit'; } // dir info $dir_inf = sql_qquery("SELECT * FROM ".$db_prefix."listing_dir WHERE idx='$dir_id' LIMIT 1"); if (!$dir_inf) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['echo'], 'Invalid Directory ID!')); } // cats $sql_cat_arr = $cat_id_arr = array(); $sql_cat_str = ''; for ($i = 1; $i <= $dir_inf['dir_multi_cat']; $i++) { $cat_id_arr[$i] = post_param('category_'.$i); } $cat_id_arr = cat_id_unique($cat_id_arr); foreach ($cat_id_arr as $k => $v) { $sql_cat_arr[$k] = "category_$k='".$v."'"; } $sql_cat_str = implode(', ', $sql_cat_arr); // owner id if (!$isLogin) { $owner_id = ''; } else { $owner_email = $current_user_info['user_email']; $owner_id = $current_user_id; } // item status $item_status = 'T'; if (!$isLogin && !$config['ke']['guess_confirm_submission']) { $item_status = 'E'; } if ($isLogin && !$config['ke']['member_confirm_submission']) { $item_status = 'E'; } // create sql $sql = "dir_id = '$dir_id', owner_id = '$owner_id', owner_email = '$owner_email', $sql_cat_str, item_url='$item_url', item_url_mask='$item_url_mask', item_title = '$item_title', item_summary = '$item_summary', item_details = '$item_details', item_status = '$item_status', item_backlink_url = '$item_backlink_url'"; // execute sql if ($mode == 'new') { // email (for guest) if (!$isLogin && !validate_email_address($owner_email)) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], $lang['l_url_err'])); } // url exists? if ($dir_inf['dir_url']) { $foo = sql_qquery("SELECT idx FROM ".$db_prefix."listing WHERE item_url='$item_url' LIMIT 1"); if ($foo) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], $lang['l_url_err'])); } } $item_date = convert_date('now', 'sql'); $sql .= ", item_date='$item_date', item_valid_date='$item_date'"; $edit_passwd = random_str(16, false, 2); $edit_passwd_hash = qhash($edit_passwd); $sql .= ", owner_passwd='$edit_passwd_hash'"; sql_query("INSERT INTO ".$db_prefix."listing SET $sql"); $item_id = mysqli_insert_id($dbh); $item_class = 'R'; $old_id = false; // permalink $item_permalink = generate_permalink($item_title, 'detail.php', $item_id, '', '', true, true); sql_query("UPDATE ".$db_prefix."listing SET item_permalink='$item_permalink' WHERE idx='$item_id' LIMIT 1"); } else { // url exists? if ($dir_inf['dir_url']) { $foo = sql_qquery("SELECT idx FROM ".$db_prefix."listing WHERE item_url='$item_url' AND (idx != '$item_id' AND original_idx != '$item_id') LIMIT 1"); if ($foo) { msg_die(sprintf($lang['msg']['add_error'], $lang['l_url_err'])); } } // get old vals // $old_id = original item (could be master); $item_id = current item (could be a copy) $old = verify_owner($item_id, '*'); $item_class = $old['item_class']; // by default old_id = item_id $old_id = $item_id; // -- when the user edit a [not yet approved] change request, remove the request, as we will copy from master item (original_idx) if ($old['original_idx']) { remove_item($item_id, false, true, true, false); $old_id = $old['original_idx']; } // -- when the user have already submit another change request, but edit the master, remove that request $prev = sql_qquery("SELECT idx FROM ".$db_prefix."listing WHERE original_idx='$item_id' LIMIT 1"); if ($prev) { remove_item($prev['idx'], false, true, true, false); } // copy old vals to tmp item, and new changes are written to tmp. this way, we can both old (original) & new (temp) items. so if admin doesn't approve the changes, we don't lose anything. $tmp_item_id = sql_copy_row($db_prefix.'listing', 'idx', $old_id); // update sql_query("UPDATE ".$db_prefix."listing SET $sql WHERE idx = '$tmp_item_id' LIMIT 1"); sql_query("UPDATE ".$db_prefix."listing SET item_status='E', original_idx='$old_id' WHERE idx = '$tmp_item_id' LIMIT 1"); // replace item_id with new item_id $item_id = $tmp_item_id; $old_fn = $old_id.'_1.jpg'; $new_fn = $item_id.'_1.jpg'; // copy logo if (file_exists($folder.'/'.$old_fn)) { copy($folder.'/'.$old_fn, $folder.'/'.$new_fn); copy($tolder.'/'.$old_fn, $tolder.'/'.$new_fn); copy($tolder.'/small_'.$old_fn, $tolder.'/small_'.$new_fn); } } // upload images // -- default image if (!empty($_FILES['logo']['name'])) { // create image $image_id = $item_id.'_1'; $target = "$folder/$image_id.jpg"; // optimize image if ($config['optimizer'] || $dir_inf['dir_logo_size']) { $img = getimagesize($_FILES['logo']['tmp_name']); image_optimizer($_FILES['logo']['tmp_name'], $target, $config['optimizer'], $dir_inf['dir_logo_size']); if (!empty($config['watermark_file'])) { image_watermark($target, './../public/image/'.$config['watermark_file']); } if (!file_exists($target)) { admin_die($lang['msg']['can_not_upload']); } @chmod($target, 0644); } else { if (!$config['demo_mode']) { if (!@upload_file('logo', $target)) { admin_die($lang['msg']['can_not_upload']); } if (!empty($config['watermark_file'])) { image_watermark($target, './../public/image/'.$config['watermark_file']); } @chmod($target, 0644); } } @unlink("$tolder/$image_id.jpg"); @unlink("$tolder/small_$fn.jpg"); make_thumb($image_id, 'detail'); make_thumb($image_id, 'small'); } // custom fields do_custom_sql($dir_id, $item_id, $item_class, $old_id); // create smart search cache create_search_cache($item_id); // compare rows if ($old_id) { $foo = sql_query("SELECT *, t1.idx AS item_id FROM ".$db_prefix."listing AS t1 LEFT JOIN ".$db_prefix."listing_cf_value AS t2 ON (t1.idx=t2.item_id) WHERE t1.idx='$old_id' LIMIT 1"); $c1 = sql_fetch_assoc($foo); $foo = sql_query("SELECT *, t1.idx AS item_id FROM ".$db_prefix."listing AS t1 LEFT JOIN ".$db_prefix."listing_cf_value AS t2 ON (t1.idx=t2.item_id) WHERE t1.idx='$item_id' LIMIT 1"); $c2 = sql_fetch_assoc($foo); foreach (array('idx', 'item_id', 'original_idx', 'item_status') as $v) { unset($c1[$v], $c2[$v]); } // - if both rows are the same -> no actual change! don't send notification, but first check the logo if ($c1 == $c2) { // -- is the logo changed? $ologo = file_exists($folder.'/'.$old_id.'_1.jpg'); $nlogo = file_exists($folder.'/'.$item_id.'_1.jpg'); if ($ologo && $nlogo) { if (filesize($folder.'/'.$old_id.'_1.jpg') == filesize($folder.'/'.$item_id.'_1.jpg')) { remove_item($item_id, false, true, true, false); msg_die($lang['msg']['no_change']); } } // -- or both don't have logo. elseif (!$ologo && !$nlogo) { remove_item($item_id, false, true, true, false); msg_die($lang['msg']['no_change']); } } } // send email reset_form(); ip_config_update('edit_passwd', 0); if ($mode == 'new') { if ($item_status == 'E') { create_notification('', 'New Submission: '.$item_title, $config['site_url'].'/'.$config['admin_folder'].'/listing.php?cmd=edit&item_id='.$item_id, true); kemana_email($owner_email, $item_id, 'inform_e', true, array('owner_passwd' => $owner_passwd)); msg_die($lang['msg']['add_thanks'], $config['site_url']); } else { kemana_email($owner_email, $item_id, 'confirm_t', true, array('owner_passwd' => $edit_passwd)); msg_die($lang['msg']['add_temp'], $config['site_url']); } } else { create_notification('', 'Change Request: '.$item_title, $config['site_url'].'/'.$config['admin_folder'].'/listing.php?cmd=edit&item_id='.$item_id, true); kemana_email($owner_email, $item_id, 'update_e'); msg_die($lang['msg']['update_ok'], $config['site_url']); }