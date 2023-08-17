Postman replacement?

Hi,

as Postman is going to be a commercial product, only working well with a paid account in a cloud anywhere in the world, I am looking for a replacement.

I am not willing to put all my API credentials in a cloud account of an external company.

Also I only need about 10% of the features from postman.

So I need a software where I can send all the requests like GET,POST,PATCH etc as it is in Postman.

I need to save this requests in different folders and subfolders (like the scratch pad in Postman)

I need to have the console to check raw data in and out if needed.

I need to have formatted output of XML and JSON in the body of send and response data.

That’s more or less all. I guess there must be something which you can recommend?