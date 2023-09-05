POST 500 (Internal Server Error)

I’m working on a project with php slim where the step by step is as follows

A registration is created with name, email and password (login and client tables are filled in)

You are redirected to a page where the confirmation code received by email is informed (validationEmail table is filled in)

The system redirects to a portal and the customer can fill in the rest of your registration in the route clients/phaseisind-client-managed/

This portal has a page with 3 steps



The form in the html has a button that is associated with a javascript function called “changeStep”, this function performs only visual changes on the screen

function changeStep(current, option) { $('.form-control').removeClass('has-error'); $('.btn').removeClass('has-error'); $('.form-control').removeClass('is-valid'); $('.btn').removeClass('is-valid'); const progressbar = document.querySelectorAll('#progressbar li'); if (option == 'next') { if (!validateForm(current)) { return; } confirmRegistration(current); document.getElementById(`step-${current}`).style.display = 'none'; document.getElementById(`step-${current + 1}`).style.display = 'block'; $('html, body').animate({scrollTop: 0}, 'slow'); progressbar[current].classList.add('active'); } else { document.getElementById(`step-${current}`).style.display = 'none'; document.getElementById(`step-${current - 1}`).style.display = 'block'; $('html, body').animate({scrollTop: 0}, 'slow'); progressbar[current - 1].classList.remove('active') }

When clicking on this button, the page loads a loading, it goes to “step 02” however

in the javascript console it gives the error “http://localhost:8080/clientes/dados-cadastrals-ind/1 500

(Internal Server Error)”, so much so that at the end of the form it returns me a “slim application error”

precisely because of this error on the first screen

of routes is working normally, so much so that the page is rendered through

of the clients/phaseisind-client-managed route/ of type get that returns the html

file clientes.php