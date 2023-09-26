Possible to stop keyboard button interference for windows confirm dialog?

I have a windows confirm dialog in my javascript code which shows Ok and Cancel buttons. However, when the dialog pops-up, I noticed that usualy the Ok button is the one highlighted one and when I press enter, it acts as if I’m pressing the Ok button. Similarly, I have seen Esc button responding to the dialog as well. Is there a way I can disable keyboard button related responses with the dialog or do I need to switch to jQuery dialog to handle my requirements?