Possible to hide all if one div active in CSS or is it only achievable in JS

Hi,

Unsure what category to put this in. I’m currently trying to create a navigation similar to the images below. You click the parent element, then the child list appears. I’ve got that working but in CSS is it possible to simply go as this parent element has been activated with the .expanded element, lets hide the other parent elements so it’s just the child and back button element displayed?

My HTML:

<button class="menu-back">Back</button> <ul class="bignav list-unstyled"> <li> <a href="#" class="">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="#" class="has_children">Services</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li><a href="">Service 1</a></li> <li><a href="">Service 2</a></li> <hr> <li> <a href="#" class="has_children">Clients</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li><a href="">Something</a></li> <li><a href="">Something 1</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li> <a href="#" class="has_children">Contact</a> <ul class="sub-menu list-col-no"> <li><a href="">London</a></li> <li><a href="">America</a></li> <li><a href="">UAE</a></li> <li><a href="">China</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul>

CSS:

.sub-menu { display: none; list-style: none; } .sub-menu.active { display: block; } .menu-back { display: none; } .menu-back.active { display: block; } .has_children:after { content: "+"; } .has_children.expanded:after { content: "-"; } .menu-back.active + .has_children { display: none; } .bignav li a { font-size: 3em; font-weight: 600; text-decoration: none; color: black; letter-spacing: -0.32px; } .list-col-no { column-count: 2; }

JS:

const buttonBack = document.querySelector(".menu-back"); const hasChildren = document.querySelectorAll(".has_children"); const allContent = document.querySelectorAll(".sub-menu"); hasChildren.forEach((subMenu) => { subMenu.addEventListener("click", function (event) { const target = event.target; const subMenuList = event.target.nextElementSibling; event.preventDefault(); if (!subMenuList.classList.contains("active")) { //allContent.forEach((item) => item.classList.remove("active")); //only allow one child open at a time (doesn't work with nested) //hasChildren.forEach((elem) => elem.classList.remove("expanded")); buttonBack.classList.remove("active"); } target.classList.toggle("expanded"); subMenuList.classList.toggle("active"); buttonBack.classList.toggle("active"); }); }); buttonBack.addEventListener("click", () => { allContent.forEach((elem) => elem.classList.remove("active")); hasChildren.forEach((elem) => elem.classList.remove("expanded")); buttonBack.classList.remove("active"); });

my codepen: Simple Sub-menu (codepen.io)

Also regarding my JS, how would you suggest i optimise it as i’m repeating myself a lot.

Thanks in advance. Appreciate the time it takes to help