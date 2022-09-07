Positioning 'New' Graphic Around Link

Hi Sitepoint,
I’m attempting a bit of an overhaul on this page.
This step relates to the “download template instructions” link near the top inside of the pink test border.
I would like the flame graphic that says “new” to appear to the right and just a few pixels above the text line while maintaining the link directly in the center of the page.
Trying to decide the best way to do this. I have attempted this using the
::after pseudo-element, but it throws it off of center. Setting the graphic as the background to the containing div is my current strategy, but I am unable to overflow the padding box of the div.
Also, using a percentage value for the
background-position shorthand causes the graphic to be fluid and does not maintain proper position in a narrow viewport size.
Your thoughts?
Here is my current code:
.instructionslink { background:url("new.gif") 68% -6px no-repeat; overflow:visible; border:3px solid pink; /* test border */ margin-top:18px; } .instructionslink a { font-size:1.7em; }