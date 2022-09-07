Positioning 'New' Graphic Around Link

Hi Sitepoint,

I’m attempting a bit of an overhaul on this page.

This step relates to the “download template instructions” link near the top inside of the pink test border.

I would like the flame graphic that says “new” to appear to the right and just a few pixels above the text line while maintaining the link directly in the center of the page.

Trying to decide the best way to do this. I have attempted this using the ::after pseudo-element, but it throws it off of center. Setting the graphic as the background to the containing div is my current strategy, but I am unable to overflow the padding box of the div.

Also, using a percentage value for the background-position shorthand causes the graphic to be fluid and does not maintain proper position in a narrow viewport size.

Your thoughts?