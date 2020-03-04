Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I’m working on a page located at http://www.christyforcongress.com/home/hero2. I’m trying to position the text centered on the page at either the top left or top right corner (in other words I’m trying to figure out basic placement). I have added position: absolute; float: left; on the div I want to move to the corner, but that seems to have no effect. Obviously barking up the wrong tree. Any help would be appreciated.
Positioning Div to Upper Left Corner
Well, that’s because you have the parent div set to
display:flex; The div your wanting to move is a flex item.
To move the div continue using flex styles. Look back to the styles set on the parent div and use
justify-content:end; to position the text on the right. Or use
justify-content:start; to position on the left.
Then use
align-items: start; to move the div to the top of the page.
I don’t think that you can get any more basic than this…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
margin: 0;
font: normal 1em / 150% serif;
background-image: url( http://www.christyforcongress.com/images/slideshow/1-edit.jpg );
background-size: cover;
background-position: center center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-attachment: fixed;
}
#header {
padding: 1em;
}
h1 {
line-height: 1.25em;
color: #fff;
text-shadow: 0 1px 1px #000, 1px 0 1px #000, 0 0 1px #000;
}
.btn {
font-size: 1.5em;
color: #000;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="header">
<h1>
Christy For Congress<br>
Wit, Wisdom, and Civil Discourse
</h1>
<a href="http://www.christyforcongress.com" class="btn">Learn More...</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead