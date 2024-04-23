Positioning dialog elements

I have text inputs inside a dialog.

When I show it as a modal dialog it renders central both vertically and horizontally.

I need to drag some text into an input field so I close the dialog and then show it non-modal. The dialog now renders centrally horizontally but it is now rendered at the top of the page.

I attach the dialog as a child element to a normally empty div element which is the first child of the body element.

Having the dialog jump up to the top of the page and down again is very distracting.

Does anyone know how to keep the dialog entered in both axis?