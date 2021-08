Erik_J: Erik_J: One of the ancestors has overflow hidden, try remove that and see if it works:

Yes you can’t have a sticky element inside an overflow:hidden parent. You can have it inside an overflow:scroll parent but the parent would need a fixed height and actually have scrollbars.

In the OPs example removing the overflow:hidden from the td-outer-wrap as you suggest will allow the element to become sticky. The overflow:hidden on that element is unnecessary anyway and seems to be in place to hide the fact that some elements in the header have been oversized. If they are sized correctly the overflow:hidden would not be needed.