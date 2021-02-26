Populating a date field with select drop downs / Cross browser issue

Hi there,

I am trying to populate a date type input by using 3 select menus, something like this:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/exp8415j/

Is there a away to populate the date field when a user selects a day, month and year, and also if they change this, it will also update?

I also need to hide the date input , but don’t think I can using the type="hidden" as it will no longer be a date format. I’m guessing I may be able to hide it with CSS.

Another thing is, I don’t know how this would work cross browser as the date type will be a text type in Safari.

Does anyone have any ideas how I an achieve this?