Popover not working

Hi there

I used the popover and now it just doesn’t pop up anymore.

Is there a conflict in script, @PaulOB ?

This is the html:

<a href="#0" tabindex="0" role="button" class="popovers color-main-link" data-toggle="popover" data-trigger="focus" title="" data-content="text goes here" data-original-title="lovely header">lovely header</a>

This is the js:

$(function() { $('[data-toggle="popover"]').popover(); }); $("[data-toggle=popover]") .popover({ html: true });

I am using Bootstrap v4.1.2 CSS and Bootstrap v5.0.0 JS.