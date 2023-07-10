Popover not working

Hi there
I used the popover and now it just doesn’t pop up anymore.
Is there a conflict in script, @PaulOB ?
This is the html:
<a href="#0" tabindex="0" role="button" class="popovers color-main-link" data-toggle="popover" data-trigger="focus" title="" data-content="text goes here" data-original-title="lovely header">lovely header</a>
This is the js:
$(function() {
$('[data-toggle="popover"]').popover();
});
$("[data-toggle=popover]")
.popover({
html: true
});
I am using Bootstrap v4.1.2 CSS and Bootstrap v5.0.0 JS.