Popover not working

JavaScript
Hi there
I used the popover and now it just doesn’t pop up anymore.
Is there a conflict in script, @PaulOB ?

This is the html:

<a href="#0" tabindex="0" role="button" class="popovers color-main-link" data-toggle="popover" data-trigger="focus" title="" data-content="text goes here" data-original-title="lovely header">lovely header</a>

This is the js:

    $(function() {
      $('[data-toggle="popover"]').popover();
    });
    $("[data-toggle=popover]")
      .popover({
        html: true
      });

I am using Bootstrap v4.1.2 CSS and Bootstrap v5.0.0 JS.