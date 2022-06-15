Pop up Modal that activates on multiple buttons

Right now ive got a pop up modal built with ID’s so i can only open that modal with one button however i want to use the same modal on multiple buttons across the page. i think i have to do this with classes rather than ID’s but i dont know how to recode the script to fit this

here is my html

<button id="myBtn" class=" btn btn-light"> click here </button> <div id="myModal" class="modal"> <!-- Modal content --> <div class="modal-content"> <span class="close">×</span> <?php echo do_shortcode(); ?> </div> </div>

here is my css

.modal { display: none; /* Hidden by default */ position: fixed; /* Stay in place */ z-index: 35; /* Sit on top */ left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; /* Full width */ height: 100%; /* Full height */ overflow: hidden; /* Enable scroll if needed */ background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); /* Fallback color */ background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4); /* Black w/ opacity */ } /* Modal Content/Box */ .modal-content { background-color: #fefefe; margin: 15% auto; /* 15% from the top and centered */ padding: 20px; border: 1px solid #888; width: 80%; /* Could be more or less, depending on screen size */ max-width: 800px; } /* The Close Button */ .close { color: #aaa; float: right; font-size: 28px; font-weight: bold; } .close:hover, .close:focus { color: black; text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; }

here is the java script

// Get the modal var modal = document.getElementById("myModal"); // Get the button that opens the modal var btn = document.getElementById("myBtn"); // Get the <span> element that closes the modal var span = document.getElementsByClassName("close")[0]; // When the user clicks on the button, open the modal btn.onclick = function() { modal.style.display = "block"; } // When the user clicks on <span> (x), close the modal span.onclick = function() { modal.style.display = "none"; } // When the user clicks anywhere outside of the modal, close it window.onclick = function(event) { if (event.target == modal) { modal.style.display = "none"; } }

any advice would be appreciated