Pop up Modal that activates on multiple buttons

Right now ive got a pop up modal built with ID’s so i can only open that modal with one button however i want to use the same modal on multiple buttons across the page. i think i have to do this with classes rather than ID’s but i dont know how to recode the script to fit this
here is my html
<button id="myBtn" class=" btn btn-light">
click here
</button>
<div id="myModal" class="modal">
<!-- Modal content -->
<div class="modal-content"> <span class="close">×</span>
<?php echo do_shortcode(); ?>
</div>
</div>
here is my css
.modal {
display: none;
/* Hidden by default */
position: fixed;
/* Stay in place */
z-index: 35;
/* Sit on top */
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
/* Full width */
height: 100%;
/* Full height */
overflow: hidden;
/* Enable scroll if needed */
background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
/* Fallback color */
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
/* Black w/ opacity */
}
/* Modal Content/Box */
.modal-content {
background-color: #fefefe;
margin: 15% auto;
/* 15% from the top and centered */
padding: 20px;
border: 1px solid #888;
width: 80%;
/* Could be more or less, depending on screen size */
max-width: 800px;
}
/* The Close Button */
.close {
color: #aaa;
float: right;
font-size: 28px;
font-weight: bold;
}
.close:hover,
.close:focus {
color: black;
text-decoration: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
here is the java script
// Get the modal
var modal = document.getElementById("myModal");
// Get the button that opens the modal
var btn = document.getElementById("myBtn");
// Get the <span> element that closes the modal
var span = document.getElementsByClassName("close")[0];
// When the user clicks on the button, open the modal
btn.onclick = function() {
modal.style.display = "block";
}
// When the user clicks on <span> (x), close the modal
span.onclick = function() {
modal.style.display = "none";
}
// When the user clicks anywhere outside of the modal, close it
window.onclick = function(event) {
if (event.target == modal) {
modal.style.display = "none";
}
}
any advice would be appreciated