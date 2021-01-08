Pomodoro passing 28 out of 29

Passing 28 out of 29, for the Pomodor at FreeCodeCamp.com

I don’t understand why it’s failing on number 8 under #Content.

It seems to be about the formatting…

I’ve tried a few variations and finally borrowed the one from the sample, earlier versions were saying 00 should be 60, now it’s saying it’s timed out after 2000 ms. But I don’t understand what I should be trying to do differently.

repo

live demo, be sure to use the NavBar to get to quote

use the hamburger menu on the top left and select Pomodoro to run the test suite, they say it’s designed for Chrome and may encounter bugs in other browsers.

