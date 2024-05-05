Please review my "call me at any time" JavaScript-CSS modal

I wrote this simple “call me at any time” modal without any graphical effects.

I show it after 1 second but in practice I should show it after one minute or later.

Please review the code, tell us if you would add something, some graphical effect maybe, or remove something.

window.setTimeout(()=>{ document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', ` <div class='modal_wrapper'> <div class='modal_closing_button'>X</div><br> <div class='modal_message'>Contact me at any time: </div><br> <div> <a href="tel:000-000-000" class='modal_message'>000-000-000</a> </div> </div> `) newStyle = document.createElement("style"); newStyle.type = "text/css"; newStyle.innerHTML +=` .modal_wrapper { display: block; position: fixed; top: 50%; left: 50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); box-sizing: border-box; padding: 25px; text-align: center; z-index: 9999; font-weight: bold; background: yellow; } .modal_closing_button { display: block; text-align: right; font-size: 50px; color: blue; } .modal_message { display: block; text-align: center; font-size: 25px; color: blue; } `; document.head.appendChild(newStyle); document.querySelector('.modal_closing_button').addEventListener('click', ()=>{ document.querySelector('.modal_wrapper').remove(); }); }, 1000);