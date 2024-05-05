Please review my "call me at any time" JavaScript-CSS modal

I wrote this simple “call me at any time” modal without any graphical effects.
I show it after 1 second but in practice I should show it after one minute or later.
Please review the code, tell us if you would add something, some graphical effect maybe, or remove something.
window.setTimeout(()=>{
document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<div class='modal_wrapper'>
<div class='modal_closing_button'>X</div><br>
<div class='modal_message'>Contact me at any time: </div><br>
<div>
<a href="tel:000-000-000" class='modal_message'>000-000-000</a>
</div>
</div>
`)
newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
.modal_wrapper {
display: block;
position: fixed;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 25px;
text-align: center;
z-index: 9999;
font-weight: bold;
background: yellow;
}
.modal_closing_button {
display: block;
text-align: right;
font-size: 50px;
color: blue;
}
.modal_message {
display: block;
text-align: center;
font-size: 25px;
color: blue;
}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);
document.querySelector('.modal_closing_button').addEventListener('click', ()=>{
document.querySelector('.modal_wrapper').remove();
});
}, 1000);