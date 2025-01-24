😊 Please help with CSS formating for FORM in a DIV

I have the following HTML:

<footer> <div class="chat-input-container"> <form id="chat-form"> <input type="text" id="user-input" required> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> </footer>

The goal is to have to the textbox fill the horizontally until it bumps up against the submit button. There is to be no wrapping at all.

As the window size changes, only the textbox will resize and the submit button will retain its size.

I have tried all kinds of iterations with my CSS3 to try to make it happen, but the one consistent failure is that the FORM element always refuses to expand horizontally to fill the DIV.

This problem is consistent across all of my browsers, desktop and mobile.

I am sure there is a solution as we often see chatbox interfaces that are exactly as I describe them, it is just that it seems to be something fiddly.

Thanks in advance for your help.