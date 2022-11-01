Please help: cloneNode attaching to wrong <div>

Hello ,
Here is my ‘almost work’ example:
https://vmars.us/Guitar/GuitarScales-FORUM.html
Node gets attached to "div id=“two” ’ instead of to ‘div id=“container”’ .
I’ve tried all kinds of combinations , but so far no-go .
I’ve given up on several approaches . Please help !
When I get it working it will look like this:
https://vmars.us/Guitar/GuitarScales-Beginning.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, user-scalable=no" />
<title>Clone Elements</title>
<style>
body {
margin: 20px;
}
#container {
width: 1375px;
height: 450px;
background-color: #DCDCDC;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
overflow: hidden;
border-radius: 7px;
touch-action: none;
z-index: 0
}
.tr{
height: 55px;
}
.item {
border-radius: 50%;
touch-action: none;
user-select: none;
position: relative;
}
.two {
width: 32px;
height: 32px;
background-color: #F5F5F5; // whitesmoke
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
text-align:center;
font-size:28px;
top: -40%;
left: -10%;
z-index: 2
}
#p1 {
position: absolute;
top: 275px;
left: 50px;
width: 90%;
border-style: solid;
}
.item:active {
opacity: .75;
}
.item:hover {
cursor: pointer;
}
h1 {
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<!-- <h1>Drag Multiple Elements</h1> -->
<div id="outerContainer">
<div id="container">
<br> <!-- <div id="myNote" onclick="createNewNote()" class="circle";
<div id="myNote" onclick="createNewNote()" class="circle";
-->
<div class="item two" id="two" onclick="cloneTwo()" >2</div>
</div> <!-- id="container" -->
</div> <!-- id="outerContainer -->
<!-- Console-error says: "two.cloneNode is not a function:
and: "Cannot read properties of null (reading 'cloneNode')"
-->
<script>
//const init =
function cloneTwo() {
let t2 ;
let temp ;
let divTwo
let cln
t2 = document.getElementById('two');
divTwo = document.querySelector('two');
t2.appendChild(two.cloneNode(true) );
//}
temp = document.querySelector('[type="text/html"]');
cln = temp.cloneNode(true);
divTwo = cln.textContent;
t2.innerHTML = divTwo;
}
// document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', init)
</script>
<script>
var container = document.querySelector("#container");
var activeItem = null;
var active = false;
container.addEventListener("touchstart", dragStart, false);
container.addEventListener("touchend", dragEnd, false);
container.addEventListener("touchmove", drag, false);
container.addEventListener("mousedown", dragStart, false);
container.addEventListener("mouseup", dragEnd, false);
container.addEventListener("mousemove", drag, false);
function dragStart(e) {
if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) {
active = true;
// this is the item we are interacting with
activeItem = e.target;
if (activeItem !== null) {
if (!activeItem.xOffset) {
activeItem.xOffset = 0;
}
if (!activeItem.yOffset) {
activeItem.yOffset = 0;
}
if (e.type === "touchstart") {
activeItem.initialX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
activeItem.initialY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
} else {
console.log("doing something!");
activeItem.initialX = e.clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
activeItem.initialY = e.clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
}
}
}
}
function dragEnd(e) {
if (activeItem !== null) {
activeItem.initialX = activeItem.currentX;
activeItem.initialY = activeItem.currentY;
}
active = false;
activeItem = null;
}
function drag(e) {
if (active) {
if (e.type === "touchmove") {
e.preventDefault();
activeItem.currentX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.initialX;
activeItem.currentY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.initialY;
} else {
activeItem.currentX = e.clientX - activeItem.initialX;
activeItem.currentY = e.clientY - activeItem.initialY;
}
activeItem.xOffset = activeItem.currentX;
activeItem.yOffset = activeItem.currentY;
setTranslate(activeItem.currentX, activeItem.currentY, activeItem);
}
}
function setTranslate(xPos, yPos, el) {
el.style.transform = "translate3d(" + xPos + "px, " + yPos + "px, 0)";
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
Thanks