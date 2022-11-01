Please help: cloneNode attaching to wrong <div>

Hello ,

Here is my ‘almost work’ example:

https://vmars.us/Guitar/GuitarScales-FORUM.html

Node gets attached to "div id=“two” ’ instead of to ‘div id=“container”’ .

I’ve tried all kinds of combinations , but so far no-go .

I’ve given up on several approaches . Please help !

When I get it working it will look like this:

https://vmars.us/Guitar/GuitarScales-Beginning.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, user-scalable=no" /> <title>Clone Elements</title> <style> body { margin: 20px; } #container { width: 1375px; height: 450px; background-color: #DCDCDC; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 7px; touch-action: none; z-index: 0 } .tr{ height: 55px; } .item { border-radius: 50%; touch-action: none; user-select: none; position: relative; } .two { width: 32px; height: 32px; background-color: #F5F5F5; // whitesmoke font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; text-align:center; font-size:28px; top: -40%; left: -10%; z-index: 2 } #p1 { position: absolute; top: 275px; left: 50px; width: 90%; border-style: solid; } .item:active { opacity: .75; } .item:hover { cursor: pointer; } h1 { margin-bottom: 10px; } </style> </head> <body> <!-- <h1>Drag Multiple Elements</h1> --> <div id="outerContainer"> <div id="container"> <br> <!-- <div id="myNote" onclick="createNewNote()" class="circle"; <div id="myNote" onclick="createNewNote()" class="circle"; --> <div class="item two" id="two" onclick="cloneTwo()" >2</div> </div> <!-- id="container" --> </div> <!-- id="outerContainer --> <!-- Console-error says: "two.cloneNode is not a function: and: "Cannot read properties of null (reading 'cloneNode')" --> <script> //const init = function cloneTwo() { let t2 ; let temp ; let divTwo let cln t2 = document.getElementById('two'); divTwo = document.querySelector('two'); t2.appendChild(two.cloneNode(true) ); //} temp = document.querySelector('[type="text/html"]'); cln = temp.cloneNode(true); divTwo = cln.textContent; t2.innerHTML = divTwo; } // document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', init) </script> <script> var container = document.querySelector("#container"); var activeItem = null; var active = false; container.addEventListener("touchstart", dragStart, false); container.addEventListener("touchend", dragEnd, false); container.addEventListener("touchmove", drag, false); container.addEventListener("mousedown", dragStart, false); container.addEventListener("mouseup", dragEnd, false); container.addEventListener("mousemove", drag, false); function dragStart(e) { if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) { active = true; // this is the item we are interacting with activeItem = e.target; if (activeItem !== null) { if (!activeItem.xOffset) { activeItem.xOffset = 0; } if (!activeItem.yOffset) { activeItem.yOffset = 0; } if (e.type === "touchstart") { activeItem.initialX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.xOffset; activeItem.initialY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.yOffset; } else { console.log("doing something!"); activeItem.initialX = e.clientX - activeItem.xOffset; activeItem.initialY = e.clientY - activeItem.yOffset; } } } } function dragEnd(e) { if (activeItem !== null) { activeItem.initialX = activeItem.currentX; activeItem.initialY = activeItem.currentY; } active = false; activeItem = null; } function drag(e) { if (active) { if (e.type === "touchmove") { e.preventDefault(); activeItem.currentX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.initialX; activeItem.currentY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.initialY; } else { activeItem.currentX = e.clientX - activeItem.initialX; activeItem.currentY = e.clientY - activeItem.initialY; } activeItem.xOffset = activeItem.currentX; activeItem.yOffset = activeItem.currentY; setTranslate(activeItem.currentX, activeItem.currentY, activeItem); } } function setTranslate(xPos, yPos, el) { el.style.transform = "translate3d(" + xPos + "px, " + yPos + "px, 0)"; } </script> </body> </html>

Thanks