Please help: cloneNode attaching to wrong <div>

#1

Hello ,
Here is my ‘almost work’ example:
https://vmars.us/Guitar/GuitarScales-FORUM.html
Node gets attached to "div id=“two” ’ instead of to ‘div id=“container”’ .
I’ve tried all kinds of combinations , but so far no-go .
I’ve given up on several approaches . Please help !
When I get it working it will look like this:
https://vmars.us/Guitar/GuitarScales-Beginning.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, user-scalable=no" />
<title>Clone Elements</title>
<style>
    body {
      margin: 20px;
    }
    #container {
      width: 1375px;
      height: 450px;
      background-color: #DCDCDC;
      display: flex;
      align-items: center;
      justify-content: center;
      overflow: hidden;
      border-radius: 7px;
      touch-action: none;
      z-index: 0
    }

.tr{
      height: 55px;
}

    .item {
      border-radius: 50%;
      touch-action: none;
      user-select: none;
      position: relative;
    }
	
    .two {
      width: 32px;
      height: 32px;
      background-color: #F5F5F5;  //  whitesmoke 
	  font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
	  text-align:center;
	  font-size:28px;
      top: -40%;
      left: -10%;
      z-index: 2
    }

#p1 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 275px;
    left: 50px;
	width: 90%;
	border-style: solid;
}
    .item:active {
      opacity: .75;
    }

    .item:hover {
      cursor: pointer;
    }
    
    h1 {
      margin-bottom: 10px;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
<!--  <h1>Drag Multiple Elements</h1>  -->
<div id="outerContainer">
<div id="container">
<br> <!--  <div id="myNote"  onclick="createNewNote()" class="circle"; 
<div id="myNote"  onclick="createNewNote()" class="circle"; 

   -->
<div class="item two" id="two" onclick="cloneTwo()" >2</div>

</div>  <!--  id="container"  -->
</div>  <!--  id="outerContainer  -->

<!--  Console-error says: "two.cloneNode is not a function:
                            and:  "Cannot read properties of null (reading 'cloneNode')"
  -->

<script>
//const init = 
function cloneTwo() {
    let  t2 ;
	let temp ;
    let divTwo
    let cln
    t2 = document.getElementById('two');
    
    divTwo = document.querySelector('two');
        t2.appendChild(two.cloneNode(true) );
    //}
    
    temp = document.querySelector('[type="text/html"]');
    cln = temp.cloneNode(true);
	
    divTwo = cln.textContent;
    t2.innerHTML = divTwo;
}

//  document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', init) 
</script>

<script>
    var container = document.querySelector("#container");
    var activeItem = null;

    var active = false;

    container.addEventListener("touchstart", dragStart, false);
    container.addEventListener("touchend", dragEnd, false);
    container.addEventListener("touchmove", drag, false);

    container.addEventListener("mousedown", dragStart, false);
    container.addEventListener("mouseup", dragEnd, false);
    container.addEventListener("mousemove", drag, false);

    function dragStart(e) {

      if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) {
        active = true;

        // this is the item we are interacting with
        activeItem = e.target;

        if (activeItem !== null) {
          if (!activeItem.xOffset) {
            activeItem.xOffset = 0;
          }

          if (!activeItem.yOffset) {
            activeItem.yOffset = 0;
          }

          if (e.type === "touchstart") {
            activeItem.initialX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
            activeItem.initialY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
          } else {
            console.log("doing something!");
            activeItem.initialX = e.clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
            activeItem.initialY = e.clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
          }
        }
      }
    }

    function dragEnd(e) {
      if (activeItem !== null) {
        activeItem.initialX = activeItem.currentX;
        activeItem.initialY = activeItem.currentY;
      }

      active = false;
      activeItem = null;
    }

    function drag(e) {
      if (active) {
        if (e.type === "touchmove") {
          e.preventDefault();

          activeItem.currentX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.initialX;
          activeItem.currentY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.initialY;
        } else {
          activeItem.currentX = e.clientX - activeItem.initialX;
          activeItem.currentY = e.clientY - activeItem.initialY;
        }

        activeItem.xOffset = activeItem.currentX;
        activeItem.yOffset = activeItem.currentY;

        setTranslate(activeItem.currentX, activeItem.currentY, activeItem);
      }
    }

    function setTranslate(xPos, yPos, el) {
      el.style.transform = "translate3d(" + xPos + "px, " + yPos + "px, 0)";
    }
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Thanks