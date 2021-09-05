Playing YouTube videos from an array

I don’t understand how to have a playlist work in the code?
What am I supposed to do?
For playlist to work in the code, I am supposed to do what?
What is the first step?
https://jsfiddle.net/uvd48syr/
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
width: 277
});
For a playlist to work you are supposed to leave it as the third parameter, as an array of strings.
Once you have it as an array of strings, there is something extra that you need to do in the videoPlayer’s addPlayer function to get things working, and that is to join them together when assigning them to the playlist variable.
It was back at post #182 where the correct way to join the playlist and use it in playerVars was shown.
I did the join part:
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
playlist still not working:
What am I doing wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/canouq7t/
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
}, [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
When the playerOptions are being assigned, the settings are overwriting the defaultOptions.
That is all good and correct, except for when it comes to the playerVars. The default playerVars are being completely destroyed and replaced by the settings playerVars.
How we deal with that is to separately define some new variables called defaultVars and playerVars and combine them together as playerOptions.playerVars.
The code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem shows that being done.
There is no video showing in the jsitor code so it is hard to tell if it works or if it doesn’t.
Will these still be able to be separated?
I have them separated to keep them organized.
https://jsfiddle.net/canouq7t/
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
This doesn’t look organized as it is above.
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: playlist || undefined
},
videoId
}
};
I got it working here:
How do I have the playlist play in a random order?
The videos keep playing in the same order.
Will setShuffle not work in the code?
Will a new method need to be found?
I’m stuck on figuring this out.
https://jsfiddle.net/z1tgbcn7/3/
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id, ) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
Would using this work?
I was looking at this:
Settings are working in the code here: Post#325
Settings are working here, not playlist.
https://jsfiddle.net/canouq7t/
Settings are not working in the code here: Post#328
Playlist is working here, not settings.
https://jsfiddle.net/z1tgbcn7/3/
I think that it’s not working in that code because you have removed the events from the player options.
With no events means no onPlayerReady. With no onPlayerReady means no shuffle.
I need to get settings to work in this 1st code.
Playlist now working properly, settings are not.
https://jsfiddle.net/L7bxjs5r/
Settings are working in the code here: Post#325
Settings are working here, not playlist.
https://jsfiddle.net/canouq7t/
Playlist does not work, Settings work
https://jsfiddle.net/xvq8yup2/
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
Playlist works, Settings do not work
https://jsfiddle.net/xvq8yup2/2/
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
How do I get settings and playlist to both work in the code?
I would like to focus on only one set of code at a time. Having several different ones thrown up doesn’t help with that.
Which one of those above should we look at first?
Let’s see how both are set up.
These are the only differences in each code.
Both codes are set up exactly the same way, except for 1 difference.
Code 1 Playlist not working, Settings work.
https://jsfiddle.net/xvq8yup2/
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
Code 2 Playlist works, Settings don’t work
https://jsfiddle.net/xvq8yup2/2/
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
Code 1
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
Code 2
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
}
Okay, we first of all we should get consistent about things, playerOptions is the better tern to use there.
The following code has several issues that need to be dealt with.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
}
On the players.push line, config should be replaced with playerOptions.
Everything else called config in that function should be renamed to defaultOptions instead.
The
const defaultOptions line should be removed.
I did what you said and it is not working.
Settings work, playlist does not.
What do I do next?
https://jsfiddle.net/jwbrg2p1/2/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const defaultOptions = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
defaultOptions.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
defaultOptions.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
Do you think I need to adjust things in here?
Change config to defaultOptions?
I don’t know what to do next.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const config = {
height: 600,
width: 360
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = config;
const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
// settings should now only consist of playerVars
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, settings);
config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, playerVars);
return config;
}
Let’s investigate this line:
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
Before that line, the defaultOptions has a playerVars property. Also, the settings has a playerVars property.
The assign method does not merge those together. Instead, the defaultOptions are assigned to the empty object, and then the settings are assigned to the same place. That ends up destroying the playerVars that came from defaultOptions.
You are missing the code that repairs that damage.
A bigger issue that I notice is that the settings parameter looks to be broken. That needs to be fixed up before other things relating to it can be fixed. The problem looks to be happening inside of the createPlayerOptions function and required further investigation there.
Delving deeper into what’s causing the problem at https://jsfiddle.net/jwbrg2p1/2/, the createPlayerOptions function receives a settings object with the following:
{
height: 207,
width: 277
}
That is all good and expected.
What is returned from the createPlayerOptions function is the following broken object.
{
height: 600
playerVars: {
height: 600
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0
}
width: 360
}
width: 360
}
That’s quite messed up, and is quite different from what it should be doing.
What should be happening is that a combined version of both the settings and the managePlayer config should be returned instead, without changing anything about that config.
It’s possible to fix that, but it would be easier to copy over an already working version of the createPlayerOptions function.
I changed config to default options here:
Settings work, playlist still does not.
All I am doing, I think, is getting playlist to work.
https://jsfiddle.net/m0dstzwn/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaultOptions = {
height: 600,
width: 360
};
defaultOptions.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
/*const defaultOptions = defaultOptions;*/
const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
// settings should now only consist of playerVars
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
defaultOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, playerVars);
return defaultOptions;
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaultOptions, playerOptions);
}