Placing paragraphs in random order with JavaScript

I rarely work with JS and when I do, I struggle to remember much! Anyhow, I’m trying to write a script that will reorder all the paragraphs inside an <article> element randomly. It’s easy enough to find scripts online to reorder elements of an array, but the array is usually just part of the script for demo purposes and the result is output to the console, so I need to build on them.

I have a lot of pages like this:

<article> <p>one</p> <p>two</p> <p>three</p> <p>four</p> <p>five</p> <p>six</p> </article>

That’s all there will ever be on the page: an <article> and some short paragraphs (possibly up to 100 of them).

Rather than jumping into the code, I’m first trying to work out what steps need to be taken (to plan ahead and clarify what JS needs to do).

I was assuming the first step is to create an array of the paragraphs, but I’m starting to doubt that! If I do something like this:

let paraArray = getElementsByTagName("p");

I seem to get just a list of <p> tags without their content. Damn! Do I have to get the contents of the paragraphs separately? I was hoping that wouldn’t be necessary.

If so, I’m wondering if the script will need to do something like this:

create an array of the contents of each paragraph

reorder the array

place all those array items back in the DOM with <p> tags wrapped around them.

Can anyone point me in the right direction for how to approach this?