PING to a Server using JavaScript without AJAX

Hi
Is possible do a ping to a server and know if the server is online or offline without use AJAX?
I found this code but use AJAX
function pingURL() {
// Getting the URL from the User
var URL = $("#url").val();
var settings = {
// Defining the request configuration
cache: false,
dataType: "jsonp",
crossDomain: true,
url: URL,
method: "GET",
timeout: 5000,
headers: {accept: "application/json", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",},
// Defines the response to be made
// for certain status codes
statusCode: {
200: function (response) {
document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:green'>Status 200: Page is up!";
},
400: function (response) {
document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:red'>Status 400: Page is down.</h3>";
},
0: function (response) {
document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:red'>Status 0: Page is down.</h3>";
},
},
};
// Sends the request and observes the response
$.ajax(settings).done(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.fail(function (response) {
console.log("Error" + response);
});
}
I also other code:
function ping(extServer){
var ImageObject = new Image();
ImageObject.src = "http://"+extServer+";
if(ImageObject.height>0){
alert("Servidor en Linea !");
} else {
alert("Servidor fuera de linea :(");
}
}
Hovever with this last code , the system alway return OffLine
What other option can exist?