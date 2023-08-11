PING to a Server using JavaScript without AJAX

Hi

Is possible do a ping to a server and know if the server is online or offline without use AJAX?

I found this code but use AJAX

function pingURL() { // Getting the URL from the User var URL = $("#url").val(); var settings = { // Defining the request configuration cache: false, dataType: "jsonp", crossDomain: true, url: URL, method: "GET", timeout: 5000, headers: {accept: "application/json", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",}, // Defines the response to be made // for certain status codes statusCode: { 200: function (response) { document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:green'>Status 200: Page is up!"; }, 400: function (response) { document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:red'>Status 400: Page is down.</h3>"; }, 0: function (response) { document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:red'>Status 0: Page is down.</h3>"; }, }, }; // Sends the request and observes the response $.ajax(settings).done(function (response) { console.log(response); }) .fail(function (response) { console.log("Error" + response); }); }

I also other code:

function ping(extServer){ var ImageObject = new Image(); ImageObject.src = "http://"+extServer+"; if(ImageObject.height>0){ alert("Servidor en Linea !"); } else { alert("Servidor fuera de linea :("); } }

Hovever with this last code , the system alway return OffLine



What other option can exist?