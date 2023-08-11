PING to a Server using JavaScript without AJAX

Hi

Is possible do a ping to a server and know if the server is online or offline without use AJAX?

I found this code but use AJAX

function pingURL() {
// Getting the URL from the User
var URL = $("#url").val();
var settings = {
// Defining the request configuration
cache: false,
dataType: "jsonp",
crossDomain: true,
url: URL,
method: "GET",
timeout: 5000,
headers: {accept: "application/json", "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",},

// Defines the response to be made
// for certain status codes
statusCode: {
200: function (response) {
document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:green'>Status 200: Page is up!";
},
400: function (response) {
document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:red'>Status 400: Page is down.</h3>";
},
0: function (response) {
document.getElementById("outputDiv").innerHTML="<h3 style='color:red'>Status 0: Page is down.</h3>";
},
},
};
// Sends the request and observes the response
$.ajax(settings).done(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.fail(function (response) {
console.log("Error" + response);
});
}

I also other code:

function ping(extServer){
var ImageObject = new Image();
ImageObject.src = "http://"+extServer+";
if(ImageObject.height>0){
alert("Servidor en Linea !");
} else {
alert("Servidor fuera de linea :(");
}

}

Hovever with this last code , the system alway return OffLine

What other option can exist?

2

Hi @partytecnico welcome to the forums

When you post code you need to format it. You can either highlight all the code and press the </> icon or add a line containing nothing by 3 backticks ``` both before and after the code. I have done it for you this time. :slight_smile:

