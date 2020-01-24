PHPSpreadsheet not getting data from SQL Query?

I am trying to generate a report in an Excel spreadsheet. I looked up and read about using PHPSpreadsheet so, I downloaded and installed Composer in my XAMPP project directory in order to use it.

I got the code working far enough to generate the file as I need to. However, there is no data being obtained from the file other than the headers I define in the code. Here is an example:

First, here is my current code as it stands:

<?php

require_once('../../vendor/autoload.php');
require_once('../dbconnect.php');

use PhpOffice\PhpSpreadsheet\Spreadsheet;
use PhpOffice\PhpSpreadsheet\Writer\Xlsx;

$spreadsheet = new Spreadsheet();
$excel_writer = new Xlsx($spreadsheet);

$spreadsheet->setActiveSheetIndex(0);
$active_sheet = $spreadsheet->getActiveSheet();

$active_sheet->setCellValue('A1', 'Precinct');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('B1', 'Member Name');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('C1', 'Residential Address');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('D1', 'Member Email');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('E1', 'Phone Number');
//$active_sheet->setCellValue('F1', 'Ethnicity');
//$active_sheet->setCellValue('G1', 'Gender');
//$active_sheet->setCellValue('H1', 'Party');

$sql = "SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, member_email, member_phone, present, alternate FROM attendance INNER JOIN members ON members.name = attendance.member_id WHERE present = 1 ORDER BY members.precinct";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();

if($stmt->num_rows > 0) {
	$i = 2;
	while($row = $stmt->fetch()) {
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('B' . $i, $row['member_name']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('C' . $i, $row['residential_address']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('D' . $i, $row['member_email']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('E' . $i, $row['member_phone']);
		//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		$i++;
	}
}

$filename = date("Y") . ' ' . 'County Information Spreadsheets.xlsx';

header('Content-Type: application/vnd.ms-excel');
header('Content-Disposition: attachment;filename="' . $filename);
header('Cache-Control: max-age=0');
$excel_writer->save('php://output');

/*
$sql = "SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, member_email, member_phone, present, alternate FROM attendance INNER JOIN members ON members.id = attendance.member_id WHERE present = 1 ORDER BY members.precinct";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
*/

?>

My current table structures are as follows:

Members:

Attendance:

Am I doing something wrong?

Must be, if there is data but your code is not extracting it or outputting it to the spreadsheet.

First thing is to find out which is failing - is it the query to retrieve the data from your table, or is it the code that inserts it into the spreadsheet? Change your code to just echo the query results for now, see if it brings up any data.