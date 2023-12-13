Phpmysql report data changed after updating one mysql table

I am generating report from following mysql query which consist of two tables. 1)Consultant and 2) iap4. Consultant table consist of consultant_name and share1. where as iap4 table consist of docname, qty, price1, discunt, tot4 and tech1.

SELECT share1, docname, qty, price1, discunt, tot4, tech FROM consultant INNER JOIN iap4 ON consultant.consultant_name = iap4.docname

all work fine in reporting. But when I update consultant share in table consultant, then it also update all the previous data with new updating share. I want to learn is there any way by which we can stop affect of updated share1 on previous entered records.