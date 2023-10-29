phpMyAdmin returns nothing when running a query

Just a test with simple SELECT query like this: SELECT * FROM place_changes WHERE user_id > 30000

Running with PHP, I can get result as expected.

Using phpMyAdmin and running query directly in phpMyAdmin, the screen shows loading, then stops on the same screen. Nothing returns. No error either.

The tables have 1M+ records. Even though each record is quite small. The sizes of tables only a few hundred MB. InnoDB engine on MariaDB 10.4 (it’s old version, but keeping to use that because of the code), on fast SSD (60K+ IOPS)

Any idea why?

Thank you.