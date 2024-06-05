Phpmailer Could not access file

Hi all,
i have spent almost a day to find the problem. still i could not. please help.
The email delivery works charm. but attachment is giving the “Could not access file” error.

<?php

error_reporting(E_ALL);
error_reporting(-1); 
ini_set("display_errors", "true");

//include ($_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] . "/config.php");



$validExtensions = array("jpeg", "jpg", "png", "pdf", "doc", "docx"); // valid extensions
$path = "uploads/"; // upload directory

if(isset($_FILES["file_upload"])){
    //echo "yes";
    
    $name=$_POST["name"];
    if($name==""){
       echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'>Name is required.</div>";
       exit;
    }
    
    $tel=$_POST["tel"];
    if($tel==""){
       echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'>Phone Number is Required.</div>";
       exit;
    } 
    
    $email=$_POST["email"];
    if($email==""){
       echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'Email is Required.</div>";
       exit;
    }   
    
    $interest=$_POST["interest"];
    $age_range=$_POST["age_range"];
    $education=$_POST["education"];
    $residency=$_POST["residency"];     
    
    
   //Handle upload//
   $file_name = $_FILES["file_upload"]["name"];
   $tmp = $_FILES["file_upload"]["tmp_name"];

   // Get the uploaded file's extension
   $ext = strtolower(pathinfo($file_name, PATHINFO_EXTENSION));
   // Generate a unique file name using the rand() function
   $file_1 = rand(1000, 1000000) . $file_name;

   // Check if the file format is valid
   if (in_array($ext, $validExtensions)) { 
     $path = $path . $file_1; // meaning : "/uploads" . uploaded file name
     
     if (move_uploaded_file($tmp, $path)) {
        //echo "done";
     } 

   }else{
     echo "invalid";
   }
   
   
   /* =========Mail Part========= */
    $subject="New Message from Website Contact From";
    
    
    $message = "
    
    	<div>
    	
    				<table>
    				   <tr><td><span><h3>A New message has been received via xxx.sg website contact form. The Details are as followes : </h3></span></td></tr>				   
    				</table>
    				
    				<br>
    				
    				<table>
    				   <tr><td><span>Name : $name </span></td></tr>
    				   <tr><td><span>Telephone : $tel </span></td></tr>
    				   <tr><td><span>Email : $email </span></td></tr>
    				   <tr><td><span>Interest : $interest </span></td></tr>		
    				   <tr><td><span>Age Range : $age_range </span></td></tr>	
    				   <tr><td><span>Education : $education </span></td></tr>	
    				   <tr><td><span>Residency : $residency </span></td></tr>					   
    				</table>
    
    	
    	</div>";
    	
    	
    require_once "include/phpmailer/src/PHPMailer.php";
    require_once "include/phpmailer/src/SMTP.php";
    require_once "include/phpmailer/src/Exception.php";

    $mail = new PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer();
    //$mail = new PHPMailer(true);                              
    try {
        //Server settings
        $mail->SMTPDebug = 2;                                 
        //$mail->isSMTP();                                      
                                 
    
        //Recipients
        $mail->setFrom("webmaster@xxx.sg", "Webmaster");          //This is the email your form sends From
        $mail->addAddress("akram@xxx.sg", "Akram"); // Add a recipient address
        //$mail->addAddress("contact@example.com");               // Name is optional
        //$mail->addReplyTo(" . $email . ", " . $email . ");
        
        //$mail->addCC("cc@example.com");
        //$mail->addBCC("bcc@example.com");
    
    
        //Attachments
        echo $path . "<br>";
        $mail->addAttachment(" . $path . ");         // Add attachments
        //$mail->addAttachment("uploads/754127Chicken-Supreme-Pizza.png", "");    // Optional name


        //Content
        $mail->isHTML(true);                                  // Set email format to HTML
        $mail->Subject = "New Message from Website Contact From";
        $mail->Body    = " . $message . ";
        //$mail->AltBody = "This is the body in plain text for non-HTML mail clients";
    
        $mail->send();
        echo "Message has been sent";
    } catch (Exception $e) {
        echo "Message could not be sent.";
        echo "Mailer Error: " . $mail->ErrorInfo;
    }  	
    /* ========= /Mail Part========= */
   
   
}  


?>

image

Notes :

  • the first line of the above image shows echo of the path of dynamically uploaded file.
  • tried chmod 0777 on the file before the attachment line. but no luck.
  • If i hard code the attachment path it works.
$mail->addAttachment("uploads/180774BBQ-Texas-Pizza.png", "");
2

even i tried with full url. but same result. first line show file path is working fine when past on the browser. but in php it says could not access file.

image

3

This using a space, a dot, another space, the $path, followed by a space, a dot, and a space as the value. Just use the variable $path as the parameter.

4

Oh maan…, Thanks a lot.

$mail->addAttachment($path);

Worked Charm!