Phpmailer Could not access file

Hi all,

i have spent almost a day to find the problem. still i could not. please help.

The email delivery works charm. but attachment is giving the “Could not access file” error.

<?php error_reporting(E_ALL); error_reporting(-1); ini_set("display_errors", "true"); //include ($_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] . "/config.php"); $validExtensions = array("jpeg", "jpg", "png", "pdf", "doc", "docx"); // valid extensions $path = "uploads/"; // upload directory if(isset($_FILES["file_upload"])){ //echo "yes"; $name=$_POST["name"]; if($name==""){ echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'>Name is required.</div>"; exit; } $tel=$_POST["tel"]; if($tel==""){ echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'>Phone Number is Required.</div>"; exit; } $email=$_POST["email"]; if($email==""){ echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'Email is Required.</div>"; exit; } $interest=$_POST["interest"]; $age_range=$_POST["age_range"]; $education=$_POST["education"]; $residency=$_POST["residency"]; //Handle upload// $file_name = $_FILES["file_upload"]["name"]; $tmp = $_FILES["file_upload"]["tmp_name"]; // Get the uploaded file's extension $ext = strtolower(pathinfo($file_name, PATHINFO_EXTENSION)); // Generate a unique file name using the rand() function $file_1 = rand(1000, 1000000) . $file_name; // Check if the file format is valid if (in_array($ext, $validExtensions)) { $path = $path . $file_1; // meaning : "/uploads" . uploaded file name if (move_uploaded_file($tmp, $path)) { //echo "done"; } }else{ echo "invalid"; } /* =========Mail Part========= */ $subject="New Message from Website Contact From"; $message = " <div> <table> <tr><td><span><h3>A New message has been received via xxx.sg website contact form. The Details are as followes : </h3></span></td></tr> </table> <br> <table> <tr><td><span>Name : $name </span></td></tr> <tr><td><span>Telephone : $tel </span></td></tr> <tr><td><span>Email : $email </span></td></tr> <tr><td><span>Interest : $interest </span></td></tr> <tr><td><span>Age Range : $age_range </span></td></tr> <tr><td><span>Education : $education </span></td></tr> <tr><td><span>Residency : $residency </span></td></tr> </table> </div>"; require_once "include/phpmailer/src/PHPMailer.php"; require_once "include/phpmailer/src/SMTP.php"; require_once "include/phpmailer/src/Exception.php"; $mail = new PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer(); //$mail = new PHPMailer(true); try { //Server settings $mail->SMTPDebug = 2; //$mail->isSMTP(); //Recipients $mail->setFrom("webmaster@xxx.sg", "Webmaster"); //This is the email your form sends From $mail->addAddress("akram@xxx.sg", "Akram"); // Add a recipient address //$mail->addAddress("contact@example.com"); // Name is optional //$mail->addReplyTo(" . $email . ", " . $email . "); //$mail->addCC("cc@example.com"); //$mail->addBCC("bcc@example.com"); //Attachments echo $path . "<br>"; $mail->addAttachment(" . $path . "); // Add attachments //$mail->addAttachment("uploads/754127Chicken-Supreme-Pizza.png", ""); // Optional name //Content $mail->isHTML(true); // Set email format to HTML $mail->Subject = "New Message from Website Contact From"; $mail->Body = " . $message . "; //$mail->AltBody = "This is the body in plain text for non-HTML mail clients"; $mail->send(); echo "Message has been sent"; } catch (Exception $e) { echo "Message could not be sent."; echo "Mailer Error: " . $mail->ErrorInfo; } /* ========= /Mail Part========= */ } ?>

Notes :

the first line of the above image shows echo of the path of dynamically uploaded file.

tried chmod 0777 on the file before the attachment line. but no luck.

If i hard code the attachment path it works.