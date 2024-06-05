Phpmailer Could not access file

Hi all,
i have spent almost a day to find the problem. still i could not. please help.
The email delivery works charm. but attachment is giving the “Could not access file” error.
<?php
error_reporting(E_ALL);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set("display_errors", "true");
//include ($_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] . "/config.php");
$validExtensions = array("jpeg", "jpg", "png", "pdf", "doc", "docx"); // valid extensions
$path = "uploads/"; // upload directory
if(isset($_FILES["file_upload"])){
//echo "yes";
$name=$_POST["name"];
if($name==""){
echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'>Name is required.</div>";
exit;
}
$tel=$_POST["tel"];
if($tel==""){
echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'>Phone Number is Required.</div>";
exit;
}
$email=$_POST["email"];
if($email==""){
echo "<div class='alert alert-danger' role='alert'Email is Required.</div>";
exit;
}
$interest=$_POST["interest"];
$age_range=$_POST["age_range"];
$education=$_POST["education"];
$residency=$_POST["residency"];
//Handle upload//
$file_name = $_FILES["file_upload"]["name"];
$tmp = $_FILES["file_upload"]["tmp_name"];
// Get the uploaded file's extension
$ext = strtolower(pathinfo($file_name, PATHINFO_EXTENSION));
// Generate a unique file name using the rand() function
$file_1 = rand(1000, 1000000) . $file_name;
// Check if the file format is valid
if (in_array($ext, $validExtensions)) {
$path = $path . $file_1; // meaning : "/uploads" . uploaded file name
if (move_uploaded_file($tmp, $path)) {
//echo "done";
}
}else{
echo "invalid";
}
/* =========Mail Part========= */
$subject="New Message from Website Contact From";
$message = "
<div>
<table>
<tr><td><span><h3>A New message has been received via xxx.sg website contact form. The Details are as followes : </h3></span></td></tr>
</table>
<br>
<table>
<tr><td><span>Name : $name </span></td></tr>
<tr><td><span>Telephone : $tel </span></td></tr>
<tr><td><span>Email : $email </span></td></tr>
<tr><td><span>Interest : $interest </span></td></tr>
<tr><td><span>Age Range : $age_range </span></td></tr>
<tr><td><span>Education : $education </span></td></tr>
<tr><td><span>Residency : $residency </span></td></tr>
</table>
</div>";
require_once "include/phpmailer/src/PHPMailer.php";
require_once "include/phpmailer/src/SMTP.php";
require_once "include/phpmailer/src/Exception.php";
$mail = new PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer();
//$mail = new PHPMailer(true);
try {
//Server settings
$mail->SMTPDebug = 2;
//$mail->isSMTP();
//Recipients
$mail->setFrom("webmaster@xxx.sg", "Webmaster"); //This is the email your form sends From
$mail->addAddress("akram@xxx.sg", "Akram"); // Add a recipient address
//$mail->addAddress("contact@example.com"); // Name is optional
//$mail->addReplyTo(" . $email . ", " . $email . ");
//$mail->addCC("cc@example.com");
//$mail->addBCC("bcc@example.com");
//Attachments
echo $path . "<br>";
$mail->addAttachment(" . $path . "); // Add attachments
//$mail->addAttachment("uploads/754127Chicken-Supreme-Pizza.png", ""); // Optional name
//Content
$mail->isHTML(true); // Set email format to HTML
$mail->Subject = "New Message from Website Contact From";
$mail->Body = " . $message . ";
//$mail->AltBody = "This is the body in plain text for non-HTML mail clients";
$mail->send();
echo "Message has been sent";
} catch (Exception $e) {
echo "Message could not be sent.";
echo "Mailer Error: " . $mail->ErrorInfo;
}
/* ========= /Mail Part========= */
}
?>
Notes :
- the first line of the above image shows echo of the path of dynamically uploaded file.
- tried chmod 0777 on the file before the attachment line. but no luck.
- If i hard code the attachment path it works.
$mail->addAttachment("uploads/180774BBQ-Texas-Pizza.png", "");