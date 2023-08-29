PHP Warning: file_get_contents: failed to open stream: HTTP request failed!

I’m working on a project built with php slim, where I have a registration screen that when clicking on register triggers the /register route of the parent route “/clients”
This is the error:
PHP Warning: file_get_contents(http://localhost:8080/assets/mail/template.html): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed!
$templateMail = file_get_contents(self::$templateMail);
$message = str_replace('HTMLMessage', $message, $templateMail);```
This is the line where the error occurs
The complete file is called Email.php
<?php
namespace App\Services;
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
class Email
{
private static $HOST = EMAIL_HOST;
private static $LOGIN = EMAIL_LOGIN;
private static $PASS = EMAIL_PASS;
private static $PORT = EMAIL_PORT;
private static $SMTPSecure = EMAIL_SMTP_SECURE;
private static $SMTPAuth = EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH;
private static $templateMail = BASEURL . 'assets/mail/template.html';
public static function send(String $toEmail, String $toName, String $subject, String $message, String $replyTo = null, String $replyToName = null, $attachments = null, $copyTo = null)
{
if (ENV == 'local') {
$toEmail = 'caleksitch@hotmail.com';
//$toEmail = 'lucasdgimenez@gmail.com';
$subject = "Teste Fundamenta - {$subject}";
}
/*$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_URL, self::$templateMailURL);
curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$templateMail = curl_exec($curl);
if ($templateMail === false) {
throw new \Exception("Failed to fetch template using cURL: " . curl_error($curl));
}
curl_close($curl);*/
$templateMail = file_get_contents(self::$templateMail);
$message = str_replace('HTMLMessage', $message, $templateMail);
$mail = new PHPMailer;
$mail->isSMTP();
$mail->CharSet = 'UTF-8';
$mail->SMTPDebug = 0; //2 para modo debug
$mail->Host = self::$HOST;
$mail->Port = self::$PORT;
$mail->SMTPSecure = self::$SMTPSecure;
$mail->SMTPAuth = self::$SMTPAuth;
$mail->Username = self::$LOGIN;
$mail->Password = self::$PASS;
$mail->SMTPOptions = array(
'ssl' => array(
'verify_peer' => false,
'verify_peer_name' => false,
'allow_self_signed' => true
)
);
$mail->setFrom(self::$LOGIN, 'Fundamenta');
$mail->Subject = $subject;
$mail->Body = $message;
$mail->IsHTML(true);
if ($replyTo !== null) {
$mail->addReplyTo(trim($replyTo), $replyToName);
}
$mail->addAddress(trim($toEmail), $toName);
if ($copyTo) {
for ($i = 0; $i < sizeof($copyTo); $i++) {
$mail->addCC($copyTo[$i]);
}
}
if ($attachments) {
foreach ($attachments as $attachment) {
$mail->addAttachment($attachment[0], $attachment[1]);
}
}
if (!$mail->send()) {
throw new \Exception($mail->ErrorInfo);
}
}
}
I’ve already tried to google this problem and most indicate curl’s solution instead of file_get_contents, the problem is that when trying to implement this curl solution (which is commented in the code above) the system runs an infinite loading, I don’t know exactly which one that could be the problem.
The php version is 7.4 and the apache version is 2.4.52