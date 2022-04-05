PHP: Variables from an array inside echo?

Hi,

It seems to me that your question should be clarified: what exactly is the problem?

echo "$the_array['inside']"; will output the $the_array['inside'] 's value: the variables between double-quotes are interpreted.

echo $the_array['inside']; will do the same thing; the double-quotes were not necessary.

echo '$the_array['inside']'; will output $the_array['inside'] literally: the variables between simpler-quotes are not interpreted.

If $the_array['inside'] comes from an input of a user you have to protect it.

Does it answer your question?