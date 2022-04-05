PHP: Variables from an array inside echo?

What’s the proper syntax to echo out variables from an array?
For example, suppose I need something like
echo "$the_array['inside']";
Hi,
It seems to me that your question should be clarified: what exactly is the problem?
echo "$the_array['inside']"; will output the
$the_array['inside']'s value: the variables between double-quotes are interpreted.
echo $the_array['inside']; will do the same thing; the double-quotes were not necessary.
echo '$the_array['inside']'; will output
$the_array['inside'] literally: the variables between simpler-quotes are not interpreted.
If
$the_array['inside'] comes from an input of a user you have to protect it.
Does it answer your question?