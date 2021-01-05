PHP Unable to login because of checking hatched password

For more context, I’m following this youtube tutorial How To Create A Login System In PHP For Beginners | Procedural MySQLi | PHP Tutorial by Dani Krossing

Hi! I’m building a PHP website where a user/admin can sign-up and log-in, the sign-up form works fine, but once I type the username and the password into the login form and enter, it doesn’t read or find the password, it will echo “Incorrect password”.

The URL redirects to http://localhost:8080/EARIST/login.php?error=wronglogin.

This is the function that runs when the user has filled all the blanks:

function loginUser($conn, $username, $password) {
		$idExists = idExists($conn, $username, $username);
		
		if ($idExists === false) {
			header("location: ../EARIST/login.php?error=nousernameexists");
			exit();
		}
		
		$pwdHashed = $idExists["password"];
		$checkPwd = password_verify($password, $pwdHashed);
		
		if ($checkPwd === false){
			header("location: ../EARIST/login.php?error=wronglogin");
			exit();
		} else if ($checkPwd === true) {
			session_start();
			$_SESSION["id"] = $idExists["id"];
			$_SESSION["username"] = $idExists["username"];
			header("location: ../EARIST/EARIST.php");
			exit();
		}
	}

This is the function that checks the data inside the database:

function idExists($conn, $email, $username) {
		$sql = "SELECT * FROM login WHERE email = ? OR username = ?;";
		$stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
		if (!mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt, $sql)) { 
			header("location: ../EARIST/signin.php?error=stmtfailed");
			exit(); 
		}
		
		mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "ss", $email, $username);
		mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
		
		$resultData = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt);
		
		if($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($resultData)) {
			return $row;
		} else {
			$result = false;
			return $result;
		}
		mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
	}

I know my explanation is very messy and I’m very sorry about that. I hope you can help me to figure it out. I’m new to this forum so I don’t know how to ask properly, I’m sorry and thank you.