Php submitting form help

I have created a file called name.html and in this file i created a form which submit my first name and last name to a php file called name.php and in this file also am trying to output the names entered in the form to screen but when i submit the form it print all my php code to the screen without getting the names …
here is the name.php code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title><?= $t ?></title>
</head>
<body>
    <?php

      $name1 = $_GET['firstname'];
      $name2 = $_GET['lastname'];

      echo 'Welcome  '. $name1. ' '. $name2. '!';
     ?>
    
</body>
</html>

here is the name.html code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>first</title>
</head>
<body>
    <form action="hellop.php" method="GET">
        <p>
         <label for="firstname">Firts Name: </label>
         <input type="text" name="firtsname" id="firstname">
         </p>
         <p>
         <label for="lastname">Last Name:</label>
         <input type="text" name="lastname"id="lastname">
         </p>
         <input type="submit" value="SUBMIT">
    </form>
</body>
</html>

Iam using XAMPP