PHP Session Token

Is this an atomic operation?

IE: If i submit the input, do i immediately (or at least, without sending another request) get the output?

If so, you dont need to do anything. The server processes each request independently, and responds to the correct requestor with their own response.

If not (there are several requests involved; possibly a job queue type system), a PHP session would handle the situation if the user contacts the server at least once every 15 minutes. Otherwise you’d need some other form of tracking (cookie, user login, etc).