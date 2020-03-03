PHP Script to take a database backup

#1

I was trying to learn how to make a Database backup through PHP scripting. I landed upon various articles, but this one was quite simple →

<?php
   $dbhost = 'localhost:3036';
   $dbuser = 'root';
   $dbpass = 'rootpassword';
   
   $conn = mysql_connect($dbhost, $dbuser, $dbpass);
   
   if(! $conn ) {
      die('Could not connect: ' . mysql_error());
   }
	
   $table_name = "employee";
   $backup_file  = "/tmp/employee.sql";
   $sql = "SELECT * INTO OUTFILE '$backup_file' FROM $table_name";
   
   mysql_select_db('test_db');
   $retval = mysql_query( $sql, $conn );
   
   if(! $retval ) {
      die('Could not take data backup: ' . mysql_error());
   }
   
   echo "Backup  data successfully\n";
   
   mysql_close($conn);
?>

I am looking for a few amendments.

#1 The tables may vary in real-life situations. So I first want to Populate all tables and store it in a variable - I believe array will do the job and then take a full backup of MySQL.

Please guide me on how can I store all table details in an array first. Thanks.

P.S. End goal will be to try this on Wordpress DB.