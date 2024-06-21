Php remove tags and content in between and limit to 300 characters

I am trying to remove specific html tags such as
<h3>content</h3> and
<br> and whitespace from text that is stored in a database and also limit the text to 300 characters then followed by a read more link that scrolls to the full length description text bit further down the page.
I have been putting code together that I got from various forum posts/tutorials from the internet and it’s not pretty but it sort of works, for example it works on this product page:-
https://www.it-doneright.co.uk/shop/laptops-tablets/Laptops/lenovo-100e-chromebook-g2-laptop-11-6-celeron-n4020-4gb-32gb-emmc-webcam-wi-fi-no-lan-usb-c-chrome-os but on this product page https://www.it-doneright.co.uk/shop/components/Graphics-Cards/asrock-intel-arc-a310-lp-4g-pcie4-4gb-ddr6-hdmi-dp-2000mhz-clock-0db-cooling-low-profile
it leaves
ul> but the
ul> should not be displayed so the list remains as it is and the
ul> should be
<ul> but only seen in the source code and not on the page for people to see
Below is the code I currently have, sorry I know it’s not pretty
<h2 class="productsummaryheading mb-0">Product Summary</h2>
<?php
$html= substr($description,0,strrpos(substr($description,0,300)," "));
$final = preg_replace('#<h3>(.*?)</h3>#', '', $html, 1);
$final = preg_replace('~\x{00a0}~siu',' ',$final);
$final = trim(preg_replace('/\s+/', ' ', $final));
$final = strip_tags($final, ['ul', '>ul>', 'li']);
echo trim($final, ' <br> <br>');
?> ...<a href="<?php echo $_SERVER["REQUEST_URI"]; ?>#productdescription">Read More</a>