Php remove tags and content in between and limit to 300 characters

I am trying to remove specific html tags such as <h3>content</h3 > and <br> and whitespace from text that is stored in a database and also limit the text to 300 characters then followed by a read more link that scrolls to the full length description text bit further down the page.

I have been putting code together that I got from various forum posts/tutorials from the internet and it’s not pretty but it sort of works, for example it works on this product page:-

https://www.it-doneright.co.uk/shop/laptops-tablets/Laptops/lenovo-100e-chromebook-g2-laptop-11-6-celeron-n4020-4gb-32gb-emmc-webcam-wi-fi-no-lan-usb-c-chrome-os but on this product page https://www.it-doneright.co.uk/shop/components/Graphics-Cards/asrock-intel-arc-a310-lp-4g-pcie4-4gb-ddr6-hdmi-dp-2000mhz-clock-0db-cooling-low-profile

it leaves ul> but the ul> should not be displayed so the list remains as it is and the ul> should be <ul> but only seen in the source code and not on the page for people to see

Below is the code I currently have, sorry I know it’s not pretty