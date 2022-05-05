I installed Learning Managment System (LMS) ‘Moodle’ to XAMPP local server. And there is instrument for file downloading, called “filepicker”.

I want to pass text, received from ‘filepicker’ instrument (uploading .txt files only) from LMS Moodle to python-CGI script, process it, get the processed data back, and echo it on a page.

Using:

OS - Windows 10.

Local server: Apache/2.4.53 (Win64) OpenSSL/1.1.1n PHP/7.4.28

python 3.10.4

I made var_dump($content); of uploaded file, So it is definitely a string:

string(828) “…my text here…”

Also I clearly know, that my CGI script work if i manually input data in it,like:

http://localhost/speciallocation/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=Enter your text here

Output: [‘Enter’, ‘your’, ‘text’, ‘here’]

But when I press submit button, I only get the name of my file, since I don’t transmit it to CGI, but simply echo it.

If just echo content of file, It also works. It brings me to think, that there is something wrong with send&get data part…

Any thoughts people?

My php code:

<?php require_once(DIR . '/../../config.php'); require_once($CFG->dirroot . '/local/tokenize/classes/forms/tokenization.php'); $PAGE->set_url(new moodle_url('/local/tokenize/tokenization.php')); $PAGE->set_context(\context_system::instance()); $PAGE->set_title(get_string('TOKENIZATOR', 'local_tokenize')); $mform= new tokenization(); echo $OUTPUT->header(); if ($mform->is_cancelled()) { //Handle form cancel operation, if cancel button is present on form } else if ($fromform = $mform->get_data()) { //In this case you process validated data. $mform->get_data() returns data posted in form. $name = $mform->get_new_filename('userfile'); echo $name. '<br>'; $content = $mform->get_file_content('userfile'); //echo $content; var_dump($content); $morgot_link = "http://localhost/diplom/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=" . $content; $morgot_data = file_get_contents($morgot_link); echo $morgot_data; } else { // this branch is executed if the form is submitted but the data doesn't validate and the form should be redisplayed // or on the first display of the form. //displays the form $mform->display(); } echo $OUTPUT->footer();

My CGI python code: #!C:\Users\HP\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310-32\python.exe import os import urllib.parse import nltk query_dict = urllib.parse.parse_qs(os.environ['QUERY_STRING']) input_something = str(query_dict['someamountoftext'])[2: -2] def tknz_wrd(someamountoftext): return(nltk.word_tokenize(someamountoftext)) print("Content-Type: text/html

") print (tknz_wrd(input_something))

morgot.py - the name of my CGI python file.

Addition: I checked if the $content of file is being placed into $morgot_link:

$morgot_link = "http://localhost/diplom/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=" . $content; echo $morgot_link;

Yes, the output for this is correct:

http://localhost/diplom/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=…many text here…

It pushes me to think, that the problem is with receiving part (But I don’t completely deny probability with sending part issue). Also I think there could be some kinds of restrictions\permissions in Moodle to recieve data like that.

Useful links:

I followed these instructions for CGI-python script:

step 1) Run Python Programs as Web Applications locally on your Machine with Xampp - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFAcFP3Di6s

step 2) Build a Web API with Python - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bdeclymkt-A

step 3) Call Python (Web API) from PHP - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx_BEA8VPq0

Moodle installation:

How to install Moodle eLearning in localhost (XAMPP) on Windows - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My5DzB874_o

Sorry for bad English.