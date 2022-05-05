I installed Learning Managment System (LMS) ‘Moodle’ to XAMPP local server. And there is instrument for file downloading, called “filepicker”.
I want to pass text, received from ‘filepicker’ instrument (uploading .txt files only) from LMS Moodle to python-CGI script, process it, get the processed data back, and echo it on a page.
Using:
OS - Windows 10.
Local server: Apache/2.4.53 (Win64) OpenSSL/1.1.1n PHP/7.4.28
python 3.10.4
I made var_dump($content); of uploaded file, So it is definitely a string:
string(828) “…my text here…”
Also I clearly know, that my CGI script work if i manually input data in it,like:
http://localhost/speciallocation/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=Enter your text here
Output: [‘Enter’, ‘your’, ‘text’, ‘here’]
But when I press submit button, I only get the name of my file, since I don’t transmit it to CGI, but simply echo it.
If just echo content of file, It also works. It brings me to think, that there is something wrong with send&get data part…
Any thoughts people?
My php code:
<?php
require_once(DIR . '/../../config.php');
require_once($CFG->dirroot . '/local/tokenize/classes/forms/tokenization.php');
$PAGE->set_url(new moodle_url('/local/tokenize/tokenization.php'));
$PAGE->set_context(\context_system::instance());
$PAGE->set_title(get_string('TOKENIZATOR', 'local_tokenize'));
$mform= new tokenization();
echo $OUTPUT->header();
if ($mform->is_cancelled()) {
//Handle form cancel operation, if cancel button is present on form
} else if ($fromform = $mform->get_data()) {
//In this case you process validated data. $mform->get_data() returns data posted in form.
$name = $mform->get_new_filename('userfile');
echo $name. '<br>';
$content = $mform->get_file_content('userfile');
//echo $content;
var_dump($content);
$morgot_link = "http://localhost/diplom/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=" . $content;
$morgot_data = file_get_contents($morgot_link);
echo $morgot_data;
} else {
// this branch is executed if the form is submitted but the data doesn't validate and the form should be redisplayed
// or on the first display of the form.
//displays the form
$mform->display();
}
echo $OUTPUT->footer();
My CGI python code:
#!C:\Users\HP\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310-32\python.exe
import os
import urllib.parse
import nltk
query_dict = urllib.parse.parse_qs(os.environ['QUERY_STRING'])
input_something = str(query_dict['someamountoftext'])[2: -2]
def tknz_wrd(someamountoftext):
return(nltk.word_tokenize(someamountoftext))
print("Content-Type: text/html\n")
print (tknz_wrd(input_something))
morgot.py - the name of my CGI python file.
Addition: I checked if the $content of file is being placed into $morgot_link:
$morgot_link = "http://localhost/diplom/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=" . $content;
echo $morgot_link;
Yes, the output for this is correct:
http://localhost/diplom/local/tokenize/morgot.py?someamountoftext=…many text here…
It pushes me to think, that the problem is with receiving part (But I don’t completely deny probability with sending part issue). Also I think there could be some kinds of restrictions\permissions in Moodle to recieve data like that.
Useful links:
I followed these instructions for CGI-python script:
step 1) Run Python Programs as Web Applications locally on your Machine with Xampp - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFAcFP3Di6s
step 2) Build a Web API with Python - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bdeclymkt-A
step 3) Call Python (Web API) from PHP - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx_BEA8VPq0
Moodle installation:
How to install Moodle eLearning in localhost (XAMPP) on Windows - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My5DzB874_o
Sorry for bad English.