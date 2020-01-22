PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

I am trying to figure out how to add functionality to import a CSV file (and XLSX file if possible) into a MySQL database using PHP PDO. I’ve looked up different methods on how to do it and none of them work for me even after I customize the code for my database and preferences.

I have an import form webpage with this code:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>

  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <meta name="description" content="">
  <meta name="author" content="">

  <title>CCRP | Home</title>
  
  <?php include('nav/header.php');  ?>
		
		<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Import Members List</h1>
	<br>
	<form action="api/import.php" method="post">
		<div class="form-group">
			<input type="file" id="file" name="file" accept=".csv, .xlsx" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>				
			<input type="submit" name="btn_upload" class="btn btn-success" value="Upload">
			<input type="submit" name="btn_back" class="btn btn-danger" value="Return to Members List">							
	</form>


        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->

      </div>
      <!-- End of Main Content -->

	<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>

</html>

And a PHP file as an API script with this code:

<?php

include ('dbconnect.php');


$con = mysqli_connect($host, $user, $pwd);
mysqli_select_db($con, $db);

if (isset($_POST["btn_upload"])) {
	
}

if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) {
	header("Location: ../members_list.php");
}

?>

I have no idea where to start building functionality other than to include my database connector (which I have already done).

Here is what the import form looks like:

image

What do I do to build this functionality?