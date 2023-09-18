Here is my code:
try
{
$sql = "DELETE FROM pwdReset WHERE pwdResetEmail= :userEmail";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(':userEmail', $userEmail, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->execute();
return true;
}
catch(Exception $e)
{
echo 'There was an error: '.$e;
return false;
header('Location: ../index.php');
exit();
}
echo "666";
And here is thr error message in the error.log file
PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected token “catch”
The error appeared when I added
echo "666";between the try and the catch.
When I moved it after the catch closing brace I get a blank page meaning thr code stops after ther try and before the catch
Why is it an error ?
How do I fix it ?