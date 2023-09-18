PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected token "catch"

PHP
1

Here is my code:

try
	{
		$sql = "DELETE FROM pwdReset WHERE pwdResetEmail= :userEmail";
        $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':userEmail', $userEmail, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->execute();
		return true;
	}

	catch(Exception $e)
	{
        echo 'There was an error: '.$e;
	    return false;
	    header('Location: ../index.php');
	    exit();
	}
echo "666";

And here is thr error message in the error.log file

PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected token “catch”
The error appeared when I added echo "666"; between the try and the catch.
When I moved it after the catch closing brace I get a blank page meaning thr code stops after ther try and before the catch
Why is it an error ?
How do I fix it ?

2

Because this isn’t valid syntax:

try {
  // Whatever
}
echo "666";
catch (Exception $e) {
  // Whatever
}

It has to be:

try {
  // Perform some task
} catch (Exception $e) {
  // Jump to this part if an exception occurred
}

See here: https://www.phptutorial.net/php-oop/php-try-catch/

Also, the sequence of the code inside the catch block is wrong. Once return false; is executed, the following lines won’t run.