Php/mysql search from multiple columns

I have already a php page to call my bibliographical database.

Here is the code of the main file:

<?php /* [SEARCH FOR USERS] */ if (isset($_POST['search'])) { require "bibliografie-search.2.php"; } /* [DISPLAY HTML] */ ?> <!-- [SEARCH FORM] --> <form method="post" arction="bibliografie-search.2.php"> <input type="text" name="search" required/> <input type="submit" value="cerca"/> </form> <!-- [SEARCH RESULTS] --> <?php function hash_link_format($key){ return "<a href=\"hashtag-biblio.php?tag=$key\">$key</a>"; } function buildLinks($str, $jdel=',' ,$formatFooName='hash_link_format', $del=',' ){ return implode($jdel.' ', array_map($formatFooName, explode($del, $str))); } if (isset($_POST['search'])) { if (count($results) > 0) { foreach ($results as $r) { $key = explode(',', $r['keywords']); //printf("<div><p><b>%s</b></p><h2>%s</h2><blockquote><p>%s</p></blockquote><p>%s</p></div>", $r['autore'], $r['titolo'], $r['contenuti'], buildLinks($r['keywords'])); printf("<div><p><b>%s</b>, %s</p>

<h2>%s</h2>

<p>%s, %s %s</p>

<blockquote><p>%s</p></blockquote>

<p>%s</p></div>", $r['autore'], $r['autore_nome'], $r['titolo'], $r['edizione'], $r['luogo'], $r['data'], $r['contenuti'], /*$r['fonte'], $r['fonte_spec'],*/ buildLinks($r['keywords'])); } } else { echo "No results found"; } } ?>

and the code of the of the other file:

<?php // (1) DATABASE CONFIG // ! CHANGE THESE TO YOUR OWN ! define('DB_HOST', 'localhost'); define('DB_NAME', 'bibliografia'); define('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8'); define('DB_USER', 'myuser'); define('DB_PASSWORD', 'mypsw'); // (2) CONNECT TO DATABASE try { $pdo = new PDO( "mysql:host=" . DB_HOST . ";charset=" . DB_CHARSET . ";dbname=" . DB_NAME, DB_USER, DB_PASSWORD, [ PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC, PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false ] ); } catch (Exception $ex) { die($ex->getMessage()); } // (3) SEARCH $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM `bibliografie` WHERE `autore` LIKE ? OR `titolo` LIKE ? OR `keywords` LIKE ?"); $stmt->execute(["%" . $_POST['search'] . "%", "%" . $_POST['search'] . "%", "%" . $_POST['search'] . "%"]); $results = $stmt->fetchAll(); if (isset($_POST['ajax'])) { echo json_encode($results); } ?>

I’d like to add some further option, adding other columns (field), i.g. search 1) a title, 2) an author, 3) a keyword and so on not merging them (as it is now), but choosing where search to.

What code should I use?

Thank you