PHP & MySQL Novice to Ninja Chapter 2 include failed to open because the directory does not exist

I have been working my way through PHP & My SQL: Novice to Ninja 6th edition. I have had a few hiccups but have managed to work things out until the end of chapter 2 Many Templates, One Controller. When I set up the files as directed and go to http://192.168.10.10/index.php instead of a form asking me for my name I receive these messages:
Warning : include(/home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/…/templates/form.html.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/index.php on line 3

Warning : include(): Failed opening ‘/home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/…/templates/form.html.php’ for inclusion (include_path=’.:/usr/share/php’) in /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/index.php on line 3
What do I do to fix this?
Is the full path being output in the error message (this forum software is condensing the middle of the value) where the file is actually at, with all the exact same spelling, punctuation, and capitalization?