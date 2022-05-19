PHP Loop Question

Hey.

I’m trying to convert my session data from a simple shopping cart into Paypal friendly Javascript.

The format that I’ve got working for Paypal looks like this:

var cartItems = [{ name: "Product 1", description: "Description of product 1", quantity: 1, price: 50, sku: "prod1", currency: "USD" }, { name: "Product 2", description: "Description of product 2", quantity: 3, price: 20, sku: "prod2", currency: "USD" }, { name: "Product 3", description: "Description of product 3", quantity: 4, price: 10, sku: "prod3", currency: "USD" }];

So I’ve attempted this:

var cartItems = [ <?php foreach($_SESSION["cart"] as $paypalCart){ echo '{ name: "'.$paypalCart['item_name'].'", description: "'.$paypalCart['item_name'].'", quantity: '.$paypalCart['item_quantity'].', price: '.$paypalCart['product_price'].', sku: "prod", currency: "USD" },'; } ?>];

This approach leaves me with a trailing comma. I’ve found various solutions for the problem but none I can successfully apply with my current abilities