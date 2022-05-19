PHP Loop Question

Hey.
I’m trying to convert my session data from a simple shopping cart into Paypal friendly Javascript.
The format that I’ve got working for Paypal looks like this:
var cartItems = [{
name: "Product 1",
description: "Description of product 1",
quantity: 1,
price: 50,
sku: "prod1",
currency: "USD"
}, {
name: "Product 2",
description: "Description of product 2",
quantity: 3,
price: 20,
sku: "prod2",
currency: "USD"
}, {
name: "Product 3",
description: "Description of product 3",
quantity: 4,
price: 10,
sku: "prod3",
currency: "USD"
}];
So I’ve attempted this:
var cartItems = [
<?php foreach($_SESSION["cart"] as $paypalCart){
echo '{
name: "'.$paypalCart['item_name'].'",
description: "'.$paypalCart['item_name'].'",
quantity: '.$paypalCart['item_quantity'].',
price: '.$paypalCart['product_price'].',
sku: "prod",
currency: "USD"
},';
}
?>];
This approach leaves me with a trailing comma. I’ve found various solutions for the problem but none I can successfully apply with my current abilities