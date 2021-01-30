PHP & JSON: Wordpress Mautic Integration Problems with Webhook Handler Script

Hi,`

I’m trying to integrate Wordpress and Mautic, and documentation on scripting is deficient on the internet. I have a script that translates webhooks sent by Memberpress. Most registrations are free ones, and users fill out username, email, password, and password again. I do not know how to add more than one tag to tag a user in Mautic. That’s one issue, and it’s the minor issue. Number 2 issue is in a new paragraph, and it’s about adding users to segments and campaigns via the handler script. Excerpts from my script are below if I can add them here.

Number 2: How do I add a user to either a Mautic form or a Mautic segment via a webhook. I tried adding a filter to a segment based on a tag. The choices were “including”, “excluding”, “empty”, and “not empty”. I added two filters: “not empty” and "including (the tag added by the script). It seemed to assign users to segments randomly. I can’t make sense of it.

I want to be able to add users to segments. I have a double optin system with a pending segment and a confirmed segment. I can either add new people to both and remove them from pending when they confirm email via a link in an email or add them to a form somehow. That way, I can add a drip campaign to the confirmed segment so that they they don’t stop receiving the drip campaign after confirming email.

Some sample code from the script:

// decode the incoming data $data = json_decode($HTTP_RAW_POST_DATA,true); // grab woocommerce values $email = $data['email']; $firstname = $data['first_name']; $username = $data['username']; $tag = 'Pend Rabbit Hole Tag'; (Mautic login stuff) and then... $curl = curl_init(); // Set some options - we are passing in a user agent too here curl_setopt_array($curl, array( CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => 1, CURLOPT_URL => "https://".$loginname.":".$password."@".$siteurl."/api/contacts/new", CURLOPT_USERAGENT => 'Mautic Connector', CURLOPT_POST => 1, // posting the payload // make sure the last line doesnt have a comma CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => array( 'firstname' => $firstname, 'email' => $email, 'tags' => $tag ) )); $resp = curl_exec($curl); curl_close($curl);

(error log settings and such)

Thanks.