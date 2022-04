SpamAssasin complains that the date format is wrong.

0.4 INVALID_DATE Invalid Date: header (not RFC 2822)

Supplied date is:

Date: Sat, 30 Apr 2022 11:20:15 0200

as a result of mail PHP script code:

$this->_add_hdr(‘Date’, sprintf(date(DateTime::RFC2822)));

or

$this->_add_hdr(‘Date’, sprintf(date(“D, d M Y H:i:s O”)));

(it seems to display same format no matter which line i use)

Do you have an idea how that PHP code line should look like so the error does not appear?