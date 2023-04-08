PHP hit counter does not work

Greetings from Pennsylvania,

I have for some time been working on a test web site to add a hit/visitor

counter using PHP to no avail. I am hoping someone would look at my efforts and suggest what to try next.

The url is: [http://bobbear.netfirms.com/PHPTestWebSite2/PHPTestWebSite.shtml]

If you right click on the web page and select ‘view page source’ you can

see my current efforts. It includes the counter.php code also.

I understand if "#echo var=“DATE_LOCAL” runs that implies that SSI is enabled. It works on my site as you can see date and time.

The [Display Counts Button] executes the PHP code okay; but that is after the fact of course.

For the files permissions: counter.php 755 hitcount.txt 766 the SHTML file 744.

For the .htaccess file:

Currently selected directory: public_html

Edit Your .htaccess File

AddType text/html .shtml

AddOutputFilter INCLUDES .shtml

Any help would appreciated!