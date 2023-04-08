PHP hit counter does not work

PHP
1

Greetings from Pennsylvania,

I have for some time been working on a test web site to add a hit/visitor
counter using PHP to no avail. I am hoping someone would look at my efforts and suggest what to try next.

The url is: [http://bobbear.netfirms.com/PHPTestWebSite2/PHPTestWebSite.shtml]

If you right click on the web page and select ‘view page source’ you can
see my current efforts. It includes the counter.php code also.

I understand if "#echo var=“DATE_LOCAL” runs that implies that SSI is enabled. It works on my site as you can see date and time.

The [Display Counts Button] executes the PHP code okay; but that is after the fact of course.

For the files permissions: counter.php 755 hitcount.txt 766 the SHTML file 744.

For the .htaccess file:

Currently selected directory: public_html
Edit Your .htaccess File

AddType text/html .shtml
AddOutputFilter INCLUDES .shtml

Any help would appreciated!

2

Since your various attempts to include php code are just displaying in the browser, it means that the php engine is not parsing your page. The most likely reason is that the file name suffix is “shtml” and not “php”. Are you actually needing server side includes, or is that just part of an experiment? I’d rename the file to PHPTestWebSite.php and try again, then go from there.