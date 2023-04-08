PHP hit counter does not work

Greetings from Pennsylvania,
I have for some time been working on a test web site to add a hit/visitor
counter using PHP to no avail. I am hoping someone would look at my efforts and suggest what to try next.
The url is: [http://bobbear.netfirms.com/PHPTestWebSite2/PHPTestWebSite.shtml]
If you right click on the web page and select ‘view page source’ you can
see my current efforts. It includes the counter.php code also.
I understand if "#echo var=“DATE_LOCAL” runs that implies that SSI is enabled. It works on my site as you can see date and time.
The [Display Counts Button] executes the PHP code okay; but that is after the fact of course.
For the files permissions: counter.php 755 hitcount.txt 766 the SHTML file 744.
For the .htaccess file:
Currently selected directory: public_html
Edit Your .htaccess File
AddType text/html .shtml
AddOutputFilter INCLUDES .shtml
Any help would appreciated!