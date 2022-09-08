PHP GD library sacing lowe quality images

Hey everyone,

I have a script that I use to upload images. It is used when I upload for example a post image or a profile image, and I use it to create the thumbnails for those images also.

The script itself is working fine, but, the problem I am having is that the resulting image quality is very low compared to what I am actually uploading.

The function accepts the file src, the destination where it should be saved in, and the width and height I want to save it in.

Here is the code:

public function create($srcFile, $dest, $targetWidth, $targetHeight = null) { /** * Get the image type from the source image. * This will be used to validate that this is an image, and that its an * image this class supports by checking id it exists in the array * of image options. */ $srcType = exif_imagetype($srcFile); /** * If this file is not a valid image, or, the image type is not in the * array of image options, return false. */ try { if (!$srcType || !isset($this->imageOptions[$srcType])) { throw new SilentException('Upload Image Failed: '.$srcType.' not supported'); } }catch(SilentException $e){ return false; } /** * Create an image identifier based on the image type. This script will * use the image options array to get the correct function to create * the image identifier. */ $image = call_user_func($this->imageOptions[$srcType]['load'], $srcFile); /** * If the image identifier wasnt created, return false. */ try { if (!$image) { throw new SilentException('Upload Image Failed: Image identifier wasnt created'); } }catch(SilentException $e){ return false; } /** * Get the width and the height of the original image. */ $origWidth = imagesx($image); $origHeight = imagesy($image); /** * If the target height was not set, set it to be the same height * as the original image. */ $targetHeight = $targetHeight ? $targetHeight : $origHeight; /** * Get the aspect ratios of both source image and the target */ $oldAspRatio = $origWidth / $origHeight; //EX: 20 / 2 = 10 $newAspRatio = $targetWidth / $targetHeight; //EX: 10 / 2 = 2 /** * If the source image is wider than the target image, keep the same * height and calculate the width it should have. */ if($oldAspRatio >= $newAspRatio){ $newHeight = $targetHeight; $newWidth = round($origWidth / ($origHeight / $targetHeight)); /** * If the source image is narrower than the target image, keep the same * width and calculate the height it should have. */ }else{ $newWidth = $targetWidth; $newHeight = round($origHeight / ($origWidth / $targetWidth)); } /** * Set up the position the image should have based on the ratio of the * image. It will basically center the image vertically and horizontally * in the thumbnail once its created. */ $destX = round(0 - ($newWidth - $targetWidth) / 2); $destY = round(0 - ($newHeight - $targetHeight) / 2); /** * Create the thumbnail image placeholder */ $thumbnail = imagecreatetruecolor($targetWidth,$targetHeight); /** * Set transparency options for GIFs and PNGs */ if ($srcType == IMAGETYPE_GIF || $srcType == IMAGETYPE_PNG) { //Make the image placeholder transparent imagecolortransparent( $thumbnail, imagecolorallocate($thumbnail, 0, 0, 0) ); //Additional settings for PNGs if ($srcType == IMAGETYPE_PNG) { imagealphablending($thumbnail, false); imagesavealpha($thumbnail, true); } } /** * Copy the source image to the image placeholder and resize it */ imagecopyresampled( $thumbnail, $image, $destX, $destY, 0, 0, $newWidth, $newHeight, $origWidth, $origHeight ); /** * Determine how to save the thumbnail. * This will check the destination filenames extension, and use the * correct saving function for it. */ $saveExt = pathinfo($dest, PATHINFO_EXTENSION); switch (strtolower($saveExt)) { case 'png': $saveType = IMAGETYPE_PNG; break; case 'jpg': case 'jpeg': $saveType = IMAGETYPE_JPEG; break; case 'gif': $saveType = IMAGETYPE_GIF; break; default: $saveType = IMAGETYPE_PNG; break; } /** * Save the thumbnail and return the result of it */ //Create a webp format of the file $webPName = str_replace('.png', '.webp', $dest); imagewebp($thumbnail, $webPName, 100); return call_user_func( $this->imageOptions[$saveType]['save'], $thumbnail, $dest, $this->imageOptions[$saveType]['quality'] ); }

Here is where I set the quality (it’s always set to use the heighest quality):

private $imageOptions = [ IMAGETYPE_JPEG => [ 'load' => 'imagecreatefromjpeg', 'save' => 'imagejpeg', 'quality' => 100 ], IMAGETYPE_PNG => [ 'load' => 'imagecreatefrompng', 'save' => 'imagepng', 'quality' => 0 ], IMAGETYPE_GIF => [ 'load' => 'imagecreatefromgif', 'save' => 'imagegif', 'quality' => 100 ], IMAGETYPE_WEBP => [ 'load' => 'imagecreatefromwebp', 'save' => 'imagewebp', 'quality' => 100 ] ];

With this function, I save all of the images as PNG files, and I also create webp versions of the images. Both have the same low quality in comparison to the uploaded image.

I have tried uploading images that had the same dimensions as they would have after they are saved, and I have tried uploading larger images, anywhere from 2-4x the dimensions the function actually saves in, but they always come out the same.

To clarify, if the goal is to save an image at 100x100 and I upload a high quality image that is 100x100, it comes out blurry. If I upload an image that is 200x200, and save it at 100x100, it’s still blurry. If I go even larger than that, same result.

Here is an example of an image that I upload:



And here is the image after it is uploaded and saved:



The original image is much sharper and has finer details, the actual uploaded result is just much more blurry.

Any thoughts?

Thanks!